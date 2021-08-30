OLEAN — The City of Olean Fire Department reported Monday that a gas leak on North 12th Street was controlled within two hours.
Fire department personnel were notified at 4:15 p.m. that “a contracting company had struck a gas line on the 300 block of North Twelfth Street while replacing a telephone pole,” said Chief Timothy Richardson Monday evening.
Within three minutes, E-40 was on location and had started to evacuate the three closest houses on the street and one house on Reed Street.
About 20 minutes after the initial call, representatives from New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) were on the scene and began the process to control the leak.
“City of Olean Police and additional Fire Units responded to the scene to cordon off the area,” Richardson said. “The leak was deemed to be controlled at 5:20 pm and all City of Olean units cleared the scene at 5:42 pm.”
NYSEG staff were still repairing the gas line and it was reported displaced residents had returned to their homes.