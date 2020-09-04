OLEAN — No injuries were reported after a gas leak forced seven homes to be evacuated Friday morning.
City Fire Chief Tim Richardson said firefighters and New York State Electric and Gas Corp. crews were called to the 1300 block of West Sullivan Street at 8:12 a.m. after a gas leak was reported in during a leak survey. NYSEG workers determined the leak was affecting multiple residences, with firefighters assisting in evacuating seven homes. The crews also opened manhole covers to allow ventilation underground.
Assisting at the scene were city Department of Public Works crews, city police helping with traffic control, and Liberty Utility Co. to provide excavation.
“All responding agencies did a tremendous job bringing a potentially dangerous situation under control quickly,” Richardson said.
Residents were let back into their homes at 10:30 a.m.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)