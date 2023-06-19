Gary Allan coming to Seneca Allegany Casino this fall

SALAMANCA — A night of hot country music to warm up the autumn night is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30 when Gary Allan comes to town.
The American country singer will perform in the Seneca Allegany Event Center at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday.
Allan is a throwback, modern-day outlaw star in the world of today’s country music. He has garnered worldwide acclaim for his heartfelt songs and profound connection with fans since making his debut in the late 1990s.
With a string of chart-topping singles including "Man to Man," “Tough Little Boys,” "Nothing on but the Radio" and "Watching Airplanes," as well as multiple CMA Award nominations, Allan stands as one of the most prominent figures in modern country music.
Allan’s 10 studio albums, from 1996’s “Used Heart for Sale” to 2021’s “Ruthless,” have produced 26 hit singles and sold millions of copies worldwide.
Known for his high-energy live shows, Allan delivers a powerful combination of musicianship, singing and performance each time he takes the stage.
Allan last performed at the Seneca Allegany Event Center in November 2012. Tickets start at $45.
Other performances coming to Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino include:
• REO Speedwagon, Saturday. Tickets start at $55.
• Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute, June 27. Tickets start at $49.
• The Oak Ridge Boys, July 22. Tickets start at $25.
• Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Aug. 4. Tickets start at $25.
• The Beach Boys, Aug. 5. Tickets start at $20.
• Musical Tribute to Celine Dion, Sept. 19. Tickets start at $49.
Seneca Resorts & Casinos use all paperless ticketing for all events at their properties. Tickets may be purchased online at senecaalleganycasino.com or ticketmaster.com.
Tickets may also be purchased in person at The Logo Shop inside Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. A secure link, sent by either email or text, allows guests to save tickets to their phone or mobile device.