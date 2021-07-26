ALLEGANY — The links are officially open in Gargoyle Park for those looking to play a round of disc golf.
Olean city officials, Twin Tiers Disc Golf Club members and sponsors who supported the course’s construction gathered Saturday in the city-owned park to open the new disc golf course with a ribbon-cutting.
“From the city of Olean’s perspective, this course is bringing new life back into Gargoyle Park,” Mayor Bill Aiello said.
While Saturday’s event was an official opening, players have been using the course since the spring.
Starting in November, after receiving the blessing of Olean’s Common Council, disc golfers and the city worked to secure donations for the course from local businesses and patrons.
Richard Longer, president of the Twin Tiers Disc Golf Club, said he couldn’t believe the project was completed in only a few months, thanking all the sponsors and the city for making it happen
“I had no idea there would be so much support from not just the local disc golfers but from the city of Olean,” he said. “We’re honored to be a part of it, and there’s a lot of fun disc golf to be played.”
The mayor said the number of sponsors who supported the development allowed for an 18-hole course through the park instead of nine as originally planned. It is the first public course in Cattaraugus County and is free to use.
“There have been a lot of suggestions made about what else we can do here to complement this park,” he said. “We’re going to take that under consideration and move forward with some good things.”
Aiello said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department, was instrumental in preparing the park for the course, adding, “He even came down here and cut brush.”
A temporary map of the course has been put up by Hole 1, and users may also access a map by downloading the UDisc app for smartphones.
According to the Professional Disc Golf Association, the object of the game is to complete the course in as few throws as possible. Starting on each hole at a tee, players throw toward the target, throwing from the spot where the last disc throw ended. Rules about taking turns, the par for courses, etc. are similar to that of golf.
While the game may be played with a generic, inexpensive disc, many players opt for specialty discs for various types of shots — similar to a golfer using different clubs for different shots.
A full list of official rules may be found at www.pdga.com/rules.
New players are invited to join the Wednesday night league, starting at 6 p.m. at the park. Tournaments and clinics are also being planned.
For more information on the club, visit it on Facebook or at www.twintiersdiscgolf.org.
