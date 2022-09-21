OLEAN — The second annual Gargoyle Classic disc golf tournament is slated for Saturday.
The event, sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association, begins at 9 a.m. at the Gargoyle Park disc golf course, 101 Gargoyle Road.
As of Wednesday, officials reported 107 disc golfers had registered in nine divisions. While all spots are full, a wait list is available at https://www.pdga.com/tour/event/56794.
In addition to the tournament, a raffle will be held to support local school districts receive disc golf equipment for physical education classes. Organizers reported that five Cattaraugus County school districts are on the waiting list for equipment.
Hundreds of prizes are available, including a signature Eagle McMahon Valhalla Grip EQ Disc Golf Bag ($279), ZUCA All-Terrain Disc Golf Cart ($349), Discraft Chainstar LITE Basket ($165), Bushnell EDGE Rangefinder ($150) donated by GRIP and Educational Disc Golf Experience. Tickets are two for $5, 10 for $20, and 100 for $100. The drawing will be after 5 p.m. Saturday.
