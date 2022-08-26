OLEAN — No injuries to residents or firefighters occurred during an early morning fire at two garages on Laurel Avenue and East State Street early Friday morning.
City of Olean firefighters were dispatched at 3:59 a.m. Friday to 330 Laurel Avenue for a garage fire reported with possible entrapment.
“While responding units were advised that this was a confirmed fire and a 3rd alarm was automatically called,” said Lieutenant Atherton. “Engine 42 arrived within four minutes and reported heavy fire showing from the garage. Engine 42 pulled a 2 1/2” line and the officer checked on the residence. A second 1 ¾” line was pulled due to a garage exposure involved on the 3 side of the original garage.”
Upon arrival at the Laurel Avenue fire, firefighters found that a garage on East State Street was also on fire. An engine was requested from Westons Mills Fire Department to assist with access into that garage, as well as supplying additional water.
Atherton said OFD Ladder 164, as well as Westons Mills Engine 55, was largely responsible for extinguishing the garage fire after an additional line was stretched from Laurel Avenue.
“Both garages were under control in approximately 30 minutes after dispatch,” Atherton said. “Ladders were used to gain access to the second floor and roof area of both buildings since the buildings were not safe to enter.”
Atherton reported that Allegany Fire and EMS stood by at Central Fire Station along with the Town of Olean Fire Department at Fire Station No. 1, providing coverage while OCFD units were on scene. Trans Am Ambulance was also on scene to provide EMS care if needed.
Once both structures were overhauled, the scene was turned over to the City of Olean Fire Investigation Team and the Cattaraugus County Fire Investigation Team.
City of Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson reported Friday night that the cause is still undetermined at this time and there were no first responder or civilian injuries.