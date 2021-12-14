OLEAN — A garage fire on South 17th Street was quickly extinguished by the Olean Fire Department Tuesday evening, preventing the flames from spreading to nearby buildings.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters responded at 7:08 p.m. to the report of a the fire in a detached garage at 112 S. 17th St. According to Lt. Dana Atherton, firefighters had water on the fire within a minute of their arrival, and had the blaze under control in less than five minutes.
“The garage was fully involved, and started to impinge on the home, but did not extend to the home,” Atherton explained.
A monetary amount for the damage was not immediately available, but Atherton said that the garage was a total loss, and there had been moderate damage to the siding on the home closest to the fire.
According to the Cattaraugus County Real Property records, Krista A. Humbert is listed as the property owner.
No cause had been announced, as fire investigators were still working at press time.
The scene was declared clear at 8:13 p.m.