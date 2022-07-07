COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The third annual Eliot Ness Fest, slated for the July 15-17 weekend, is attracting national attention with new events and notable guests.
This year’s theme is, “The Siege of Coudersport.” Eliot Ness Fest recalls the famous crimefighter who spent his final years as a businessman in Coudersport.
The time of prohibition was a time of indulgence and undercover, of course. Music was jazzy and the booze flowed, even though it was outlawed by the 18th Amendment during the early part of the 20th century. There were those who found success in running illegal spirits across state lines and under the noses of the law.
“Thousands of people will converge on the small northcentral Pennsylvania town, which will be transformed into a lively Roaring ‘20s setting,” a press release from Ness Fest organizers states. “Attendees are encouraged to dress in period costumes.”
The Potter County Historical Society is sponsoring a weekend that mixes the period with fascinating history programs, dozens of vintage cars and trucks, law enforcement displays and many other attractions spread out over three days.
“We’ve had reservations and ticket orders pouring in from as far away as California, Florida and two Canadian provinces,” said David Castano, Historical Society president and chair of the festival committee.
Beginning Friday, July 15, and running through the afternoon of Sunday, July 17, the Eliot Ness Fest will take over the Coudersport downtown area.
Those familiar with the stories and those who are not will enjoy seeing all the entertainment and street scenes throughout the weekend. Several of this year’s events have been creating a buzz.
There will be a dramatic re-enactment of the trial that sent Capone to prison; an entertaining “Recruitment of the Untouchables” stage play; and six dramatic “street theater” scenes, including raids of gangster outposts and a showdown between rival mobsters.
Topping the more than 100 vintage cars and trucks that will take Coudersport back in time is the famous 1924 Rolls-Royce Roadster once owned by a prominent Chicago publisher Col. Robert McCormick, whose investigative reporter was assassinated by gangsters. Fearing that he was next, McCormick had his car bullet-proofed, according to the press release.
The adventure begins on Gangster Day, where Capone and his mob take over the town. Along the way, Capone, Johnny Torrio, and the rest of the gang are sure to meet up with their rivals, Bugs Moran, Hymie Weiss, and Dean O’Banion, along with the rest of the Irish mob. Beer gardens and “brothels” are among the places the gangsters will be meeting up. Three street performances are planned for Friday, along with music, food, and various vendors.
But by Saturday, July 16, the law steps in to take back the streets. On Eliot Ness Day, historical figures appear as Ness and the Untouchables retake the town through a variety of street performances. Additionally, a Law Tent will be set up to meet real law enforcement personnel from agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) and partners such as the Cleveland Police Historical Society.
“A veteran federal lawman will present an eye-opening program, ‘Gangsters, Guns and Honest G-men,’” organizers stated in the press release. “A noted producer will examine how Eliot Ness’s time in Coudersport was tied to famous entertainers Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball.”
Other subject matter will include separating Ness’ accomplishments from fictionalized characters portrayed by Hollywood stars Robert Stack and Kevin Costner in a TV series and blockbuster movie, respectively, both titled “The Untouchables.””
By Sunday, July 17, the town will be ready to get to church with the Ness family, and if one listens carefully to the chatter before or after the message, there is talk of a ruckus later in the day.
Among notables coming to speak are Scott Sroka, an Assistant U.S. Attorney and grandson of “Untouchable” Joe Leeson; A. Brad Schwartz, co-author of a critically acclaimed book shedding light on Ness’ battle against Capone’s outfit; and officials from the U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, where Ness got his start in law enforcement.
Several local businesses are getting in on the act, including the historic Hotel Crittenden. Ness and author Oscar Fraley met at the Crittenden to write the manuscript for the book, “The Untouchables,” an embellished account of Ness’ battles with the Chicago underworld that spawned the TV series and film.
A schedule of events and summaries of attractions competing for festival attendees’ time continues to be updated on the website, eliotnessfest.com, and on the festival’s Facebook page.