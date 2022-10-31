ELLICOTTVILLE — After two years off due to COVID-19 concerns, the Ellicottville Halloween parade was back on Monday.
Busloads of Ellicottville Elementary School students and pre-schoolers marched along Monroe, Washington and Jefferson streets starting about 1 o’clock on the overcast afternoon.
Their costumes brightened the length of the Washington Street block where they walked from one person the next handing out candy along the sidewalk. Their smiles were as bright as their costumes.
Some of those distributing candy were shop owners or employees who dressed up to hand out candy.
Others were residents who missed the parade the past two years and looked forward to seeing the kids in their costumes at the annual Halloween parade.
