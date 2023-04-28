Gabby returns to Cuba home from hospital making progress

CUBA — Gabby Kranock, the 18-year-old Cuba-Rushford senior who was severely injured in a traffic accident last September, arrived back home on Wednesday after an extended hospital stay in Buffalo.
Gabby has been in and out of Erie County Medical Center several times related to her injuries that left her paralyzed from the shoulders down. Her parents Denis and Lisa Kranock have been at her side — home or hospital.
During her last hospital stay, Gabby had limited opportunity for physical therapy as she recovered from surgeries, according to family friend Christie Reynolds, who has been passing along updates on Gabby’s condition to friends and supporters.
In November, Gabby found she was able to roll her right arm slightly, Reynolds said. One day she showed her mother she could raise her arm as high as her elbow. “Lisa cried with joy,” Reynolds said.
A video her mother took of Gabby moving her arm was posted on a local Cuba community Facebook page by Reynolds.
“She hadn’t been having physical therapy, but noticed she could lift her arm and was apparently working in secret,” Reynolds said. Seeing it brought tears to Reynolds’ eyes as well. “I lost it. I was overwhelmed by the excitement,” she said.
“Everyone is very excited about it,” Reynolds told the Times Herald. “She still doesn’t have feeling in her hand, but the movement is here to stay and hopefully she continues to make progress.”
There have been other developments since Gabby, a former starter on the Cuba-Rushford girls basketball team, was readmitted to the hospital, Reynolds said.
Gabby helped organize a fundraiser through Buffawix, a Tonawanda candle company to benefit two non-profit groups that have helped her since her accident, Hope Rises and Sweet Buffalo.
The candles featured a red number 15 on them, signifying her basketball uniform number.
“Even though she was sick she was thinking about helping others because of the help that was given to her,” Reynolds said. “They have both been strong supporters of Gabby since the beginning.”
Hope Rising had heard from an anonymous doner who wanted to contribute $20,000 toward a wheelchair van for Gabby and that amount was matched by a West Herr auto dealer in Orchard Park. Gabby now has her wheelchair van that is instrumental in her transportation to medical appointments.
Reynolds said Gabby is feeling better and plans to resume physician therapy soon. “If she had a working hand and arm, that gives her back some freedom. That’s what we are praying for, and that it spreads to her left side, too.”
Another development was that Gabby’s German shepherd Koda became a trained service dog thanks to Steve Phillips of Phillips Command Dogs, Reynolds said. Recognizing Koda is now a certified service dog, ECMC officials allowed the dog to be in Gabby’s room.
“That was the biggest smile I’ve seen on her face when Koda came in the room,” Reynolds said. “It was a spiritual and emotional healing.”
West Clarksville artist Eric Jones had sculpted a figure of Koda out of snow a few months ago outside Gabby’s hospital room.
“She’s happy to be home with her family and we hope she continues to make progress,” Reynolds said.
The family continues to struggle under medical bills. Reynolds set up a GoFundMe page soon after Gabby’s injury. The GoFundMe page for Gabby is https://gofund.me/c18b76c7.