Gabby Kranock, the Cuba-Rushford senior paralyzed in a Sept. 3 accident in Portville, is back in Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo and on a ventilator again.

Christie Reynolds, a friend of Gabby and her parents, Denis and Lisa Kranock, gave an update on her condition on Tuesday.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social