Gabby Kranock, the Cuba-Rushford senior paralyzed in a Sept. 3 accident in Portville, is back in Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo and on a ventilator again.
Christie Reynolds, a friend of Gabby and her parents, Denis and Lisa Kranock, gave an update on her condition on Tuesday.
The family asks Gabby’s friends and supporters to wear red on Wednesday in support of Gabby, whose basketball jersey is No. 15. They declared Wednesday to be Gabby Kranock Day, Reynolds said.
Reynolds also asked for friends and supporters to send cards to her at: Gabby Kranock, P.O. Box 241, Cuba, N.Y., 14727.
Reynolds said after being slowly taken off a ventilator a few days ago at ECMC, it was completely removed on Sunday. Gabby’s oxygen level did not stabilize as doctors had hoped and it continued to drop overnight.
On Monday afternoon, doctors made the decision to reinsert the ventilator. Gabby is still running a fever and continues to suffer a kidney infection. Doctors were able to stop seizures she was suffering, Reynolds said.
Gabby was critically injured when a pickup truck driven by Skyler J. Hess, 20, of Little Genesee, struck a parked vehicle, pushing it into another that struck Gabby and two friends standing on a front lawn on Main Street in Portville.
Her friend Kayden Belleisle, 19, of Olean, died at the scene and Hailey Bello, 16, who attended Cuba-Rushford with Gabby, was also injured. She has since recovered.
Hess has been indicted on 10 charges including driving while intoxicated second-degree vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and two counts of second-degree vehicular assault.
Gabby has been discharged twice from the hospital to continue her rehabilitation at home, only to suffer a setback and be readmitted.
The Kranocks received a wheelchair-accessible van on Jan. 18, a gift from an anonymous donor and West Herr Chevrolet in Orchard Park. That night, Gabby was readmitted to ECMC for the first time.
Reynolds established a GoFundMe page — https://gofund.me/c7ac5c21 — when Gabby was first hospitalized to purchase a wheelchair van. The fund will now be used to help with her medical expenses.