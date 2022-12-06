Gabby Kranock may be discharged from hospital later this month

Gabby Kranock, the 18-year-old Cuba teen who was critically injured Sept. 3, when a vehicle struck a parked car along Route 417 in Portville pushing it into her and two friends — one who was killed — may be discharged later this month from a Buffalo hospital.
Gabby was transported to Erie County Medical Center via Mercy Flight. As a result of the crash, Gabby is now paralyzed below her shoulders and remains hospitalized today. Her parents, Lisa and Denis Kranock, have been at her bedside since the horrific accident.
The crash killed Kayden Belleisle, 19, of Olean, and injured Hailey Bello, 16, who attended Cuba-Rushford Central School with Gabby. Bello was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo and later returned home to recuperate.
A Little Genesee man, Skyler Hess, 20, was charged in a 10-count indictment that included driving while intoxicated, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, second-degree vehicular assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.
The three friends, who were standing on a lawn in front of a home along Route 417 in Portville, were struck by a parked car that was sent flying after being struck by a vehicle driven by Skyler Hess, 20, of Little Genesee.
A Kranock family friend, Christie Reynolds, has continued to update friends and the Cuba community with Gabby’s progress.
“Gabby was sedated for a time after being admitted, and a ventilator and feeding tube were helping her sustain life,” Reynolds told the Times Herald in an email. “She has endured multiple back and neck surgeries, internal injuries including a collapsed lung, insertion of a tracheal tube, trouble keeping her pulse, blood pressure and heart rate stabilized, and suffering daily pain in varying degrees of intensity since the crash.”
Reynolds said, “Because Gabby is a true fighter and warrior, she has overcome several obstacles and has progressed with her healing wonderfully to now be participating in physical therapy. Very recently Gabby’s hard work and perseverance has truly paid off. Her trach tube has been permanently removed which means she is breathing unassisted and completely on her own now!”
Reynolds said the best news is that “she has finally gained some movement in her right arm! All of her hard work, perseverance, and dedication is paying off. Now, all that is left for Gabby to do is reach her physical therapy goals, so she can go home and be in the loving and supportive arms of her entire family where she belongs!”
Gabby has set a goal to be discharged from the hospital by Dec. 15. “With Gabby’s permission and excitement, we will all have the chance to line the streets of Cuba and welcome her home together,” Reynolds said.
The Cuba Fire Department has volunteered “to escort Gabby into town with lights flashing and sirens blaring! The route, date, and time of this event will depend on Gabby’s discharge, which is not set just yet,” Reynolds said.
“We hope that anyone attending this wonderful event will wear red (Gabby’s favorite color) and make some creative welcome home signs to include her basketball number, #15. We want to make this magical event a night that Gabby will never forget and will reflect upon fondly for years to come,” she said.
Gaby got to watch the Buffalo Bills with her father on Thanksgiving for the first time since the accident. They usually watch the Bills football games at home together Since we are in Bills Mafia country, I thought this would be a great addition to your piece.
“She is not able to wear regular clothing yet, so her parents draped her Bills gear over her so she could properly represent while rooting for our home team,” Reynolds said. “You can see how happy it made her to finally get back to this tradition with her Dad. We think her overwhelming joy and happiness helped the Bills win that day.”
“The Kranocks need to have a wheelchair van in order for Gabby to do any traveling outside of her home,” Reynolds said. “She will be provided transport to and from hospital, doctor, and physical therapy appointments in a medical van, but will otherwise be confined to her home.” Her family will need to get a wheelchair van to transport her locally.
Gabby will need a very expensive customized power chair to suit her specific injuries that insurance will only partially cover, Reynolds said. “Although we all believe that Gabby has a miracle awaiting her and she will regain complete control over her body and will walk again, it could take years to happen and the necessity for her to have a wheelchair van and a power chair is desperately needed now.” Used wheelchair vans are often between $40,000-$50,000.
Sadly, Gabby has lost the ability to play basketball, practice gymnastic routines, hike in the woods and kayak, “we cannot let her lose the ability to travel beyond her home.”
A GoFundMe has been set up and a shirt fundraiser has been launched by Sports Locker in Olean. There are options for local pick-up or shipping when the fundraiser ends.
“We are still showering Gabby with cards while she remains in the hospital,” Reynolds said.” She looks forward to receiving her mail every day. The cards are a huge highlight of her day and they keep a permanent smile on her face.”
The address to send a card is:
ECMC
462 Grider St.
ATTN: GABRIEL KRANOCK
8th Floor — Room #801
Buffalo, NY 14215
“The Kranocks have been overwhelmed with the continuous outpouring of love and support from the community,” Reynolds said. “They are beyond appreciative and so thankful for the blessings!
GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/c7ac5c21
SportsLocker: https://sportslocker.chipply.com/gabbystrong/
Lisa Kranock said last month her daughter “has a very long recovery road ahead of her, but Gabby’s determination to fight is strong! We will never give up hope that a miracle is awaiting her!”