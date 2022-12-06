Gabby Kranock may be discharged from hospital later this month

Gabby Kranock, paralyzed from the shoulders down from a Sept. 3 accident in Portville, is photographed with her father, Denis Kranock, while watching the Buffalo Bills game on Thanksgiving from her ECMC hospital bed. She hopes to be discharged later this month.

Gabby Kranock, the 18-year-old Cuba teen who was critically injured Sept. 3, when a vehicle struck a parked car along Route 417 in Portville pushing it into her and two friends — one who was killed — may be discharged later this month from a Buffalo hospital.

Gabby was transported to Erie County Medical Center via Mercy Flight. As a result of the crash, Gabby is now paralyzed below her shoulders and remains hospitalized today. Her parents, Lisa and Denis Kranock, have been at her bedside since the horrific accident.

