Gabby 'gives back' with fundraiser for more Jones' sculptures

Gabby Kranock, the Cuba-Rushford senior who was critically injured last September, held a fundraiser recently selling #GabbyStrong magnets as a way of helping other young people with debilitating injuries or illnesses.
Gabby raised more than $1,300 for Eric Jones’ charity, Sculpting for Smiles, to help the popular West Clarksville artist create sculptures for other kids and bring smiles to faces — just like a snow sculpture of Gabby’s dog Koda he made outside her Buffalo hospital room earlier this year.
Christie Reynolds, a Kranock family friend who helped publicize Gabby’s magnet fundraiser, said Gabby sold the magnets for $8 each, raising $1,330 from the sale of 125 magnets.
Chris Napoleon, president and CEO of Napoleon Engineering Services of Olean, was among the businessmen contacted by Reynolds seeking a donation for the magnet sale to help Jones make more sculptures for other kids.
Napoleon paid for the cost of buying the magnets and donated $1,000 to Sculpting for Smiles, the 501c3 charity he created to fund more sculptures for kids who need something to smile about. The total raised is now $2,455.
Jones and Napoleon met Monday at NES, where the businessman presented the sculptor with a check.
Napoleon said he is aware of the impact of art on people and wanted to be part of the project. He said he was particularly interested in Gabby’s way of giving back to others who find themselves fighting illness or severe injuries.
Jones said, “Kids get excited about a sculpture, but when you do it for a person, it means something. Laughter is the best medicine and it starts with a smile.”
After Jones built the snow sculpture of Gabby’s husky Koda outside Erie County Medical Center last winter, he went to her room to meet her and showed her pictures of the snow dog from his cellphone. Her smile lit up the room.
“I told myself I’ve got to do more of this,” Jones said. Sculpting for Smiles will make this possible.
The first sculpture Jones made for hospitalized youth was at Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester. He asked the girl, Isabella, who had a heart defect, if she wanted the sculpture to face her hospital room. She said it should face the street so more people could enjoy it. “It just hit me right in the heart.”Napoleon told Jone there are other local businesses that would gladly help fund this effort.
“You stepped up,” Jone replied, thanking Napoleon.
Jones said he’s currently working on a sculpture for a Duke Center, Pa. boy whose cancer is in remission. He meets with a family and asks what kind of a sculpture they would like and where it should be built.
Jones sculpts in snow, sand, ice, wood and pumpkin. This past winter wasn’t a good snow year, so several of his sculptures were made from ice shavings from the Buffalo Sabres’ hockey rink at KeyBank Center.
Now that winter is long over and until the pumpkins ripen in a few months, Jones is sculpting in sand. He was the 2022 Food network Outrageous Pumpkin champion carver.