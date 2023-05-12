CUBA — During the winter while Gabby Kranock was in a hospital bed in Buffalo there was one eye-catching moment that brought a big smile to her face.
A photo of West Clarksville artist Eric Jones’ snow sculpture of her husky Koda outside her hospital window was responsible for that smile.
A September 2022 accident in Portville left Gabby with a spinal cord injury that had left her paralyzed from the shoulders down. She recently has begun to regain some movement in her right arm.
Jones witnessed Gabby’s smile when he showed her a photo of the completed Snow Koda that stood tall outside Erie County Medical Center, where Gabby has spent so much time since the tragic accident.
It led Jones to create a new 501©(3) charity called Sculpting For Smiles. The purpose is to help provide similar sculptures for other kids with serious injuries or illnesses, Jone said in an interview Friday.
“She just lit up, she was so excited” when she saw Snow Koda, Jones said. “That inspired me to start the charity.”
Now, Gabby and her parents, Denis and Lisa Kranock, are helping to pay it forward by creating a fundraiser for Sculpting For Smiles.
Jones owns Eric Jones Studios and sculpts using snow, sand, ice, wood and pumpkins. He is a world champion pumpkin sculptor.
Christie Reynolds, a friend of the Kranocks who has been helping them and serving as a spokesperson for the family, said Jones was able to awaken a spirit and energy within Gabby that was being buried by sadness when he created the remarkable snow sculpture of Gabby’s dog.
“He was able to return her glorious smile to her beautiful face at a time when she was having difficulty finding it,” Reynolds said. “Snow Koda restored light to Gabby’s soul. Gabby knows how much Snow Koda helped with her emotional healing and would love to bless other struggling youth to be able to feel the exact same way that she did.”
That’s how the #GabbyStrong Sculpting For Smiles donation drive came about. Magnets featuring the #GabbyStrong sunflower design are being sold for $8 each. There are 125 of the 4-inch by 5.5-inch magnets available.
The #Gabby Strong sunflower design has a No. 15 in its center, signifying the Cuba-Rushford senior starter’s number on her basketball jersey.
Each purchase will trigger a matching dollar-for-dollar donation from Chris Napoleon, CEO of Napoleon Engineering Service in Olean for $1,000 to Sculpting For Smiles.
“We are extremely grateful and thrilled that NES has chosen to help Eric’s charity alongside Gabby,” Reynolds said.
Donations may be made above the $8 cost for the magnet, Reynolds said. “Donations are greatly appreciated for this amazing non-profit dedicated to making sick and struggling kids smile,” she added.
The magnets may be picked up in Cuba or mailed for additional costs to cover shipping. Don’t forget to provide an address when ordering through the Venmo, PayPal or CashApp link below.
VENMO: https://www.venmo.com/u/Creyn2830
PAYPAL: paypal.me/creyn2830
CASHAPP: https://cash.app/$Creyn2830
Those who wish to pay by cash or check may contact Reynolds by email at Bthomp2830@hotmail.co9m.