ALBANY (TNS) — A controversy over whether those who use mail-in or absentee ballots can still vote at the polls erupted this week when President Donald J. Trump, during a visit to North Carolina, suggested that anyone who votes by mail should "then go and vote" in person.
The president later clarified in a series of tweets that he was simply urging voters go to the polls to ensure their mail-in ballots were counted.
“Based on the massive number of Unsolicited & Solicited Ballots that will be sent to potential Voters for the upcoming 2020 Election, & in order for you to MAKE SURE YOUR VOTE COUNTS & IS COUNTED, SIGN & MAIL IN your Ballot as EARLY as possible,” Trump tweeted Thursday. “On Election Day, or Early Voting, go to your Polling Place to see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted). If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail In System worked properly. If it has not been Counted, VOTE (which is a citizen’s right to do).”
While his critics and elections' officials seized on the president's remarks, contending it is criminal to intentionally vote twice in North Carolina and many other states, that is not the case in New York.
Under state election law, a voter who has mailed in an absentee ballot can still go to an in-person polling place and vote.
"Once you're issued an absentee ballot, you can choose to vote in person and we will discard the absentee ballot," Albany County Board of Elections Commissioner Rachel Bledi told the Times Union earlier this year.
The option became an issue in this year's Democratic primary for Albany County district attorney when supporters of incumbent David Soares encouraged voters in their party — if they had already cast absentee ballots in favor of challenger Matt Toporowski — to go to the polls and change their vote.
Soares' campaign began encouraging voters to change their votes after Soares' chief deputy, David Rossi, accused Toporowski of lying to the public about his disciplinary record when he had previously worked for that office. Toporowski had said that he had never been disciplined while working as a prosecutor, which Rossi said was not accurate, noting he had been suspended for a week and was subsequently asked to resign.
Elections' officials said that their offices often spend the days immediately following an election or primary comparing absentee ballots to poll results; if a person voted twice, the absentee ballot is set aside and the in-person vote is counted.
