LITTLE VALLEY — The Ischua Creek and Conewango Creek watersheds protect thousands of residents and many thousands of acres of property from flooding.
Six dams on Ischua Creek and five on Conewango Creek in Cattaraugus County make up the watershed protection structures.
A resolution to hire Bergmann Architects, Engineers, Planners of Rochester to conduct two Emergency Action Plan tabletop exercises with first responders will be reviewed by the County Legislature’s Public Works and Finance committees on Wednesday. The cost will be up to $6,500.
“It’s a requirement by the state Department of Environmental Conservation to update the table top exercise for the watershed emergency action plans every five years,” said Public Works Commissioner Kathleen M. Ellis.
The Emergency Action Plans will be overseen by the Cattaraugus County Soil and Water Conservation District, Ellis said.
The Soil and Water Conservation District regularly inspects the 11 dams in the two watersheds, looking for problems, Ellis said. When a problem arises and the Soil and Water District staff cannot remedy it, they call the Public Works Department.
“They’ll do a visual and if they see any erosion they’ll fix or or call us,” Ellis said
In a high water event when Soil and Water staff recognize a threat to a dam, there is a process of notifying first responders and others — including any residents who could be cut off or otherwise affected by the failure of a dam.
“There’s a process of who calls who when there’s a problem with one of the dams,” Ellis said.
Bergmann’s table top exercises will be staged at the Soil and Water Conservation District offices in Ellicottville.
The Conewango Watershed Protection District crosses the Cattaraugus-Chautauqua border and includes several dams in Chautauqua County.
The resolution was referred to the Public Works Committee, which meets at 5:15 p.m.
It may be early in the year and cold, but county lawmakers are being asked to accept a bid for aerial mosquito spraying by Duflo Spray Chemical Inc., Lowville, for both larvicide and insecticide if necessary.
The cost of larvicide which target mosquito larvae in breeding pools in wetland areas is $54,306 for spraying 4,249 acres and $50,888 for insecticide over 11,590 acres.
Last year, discovery of a horse in Conewango with Eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus triggered insecticide spraying over much of the Conewango and Randolph areas. Areas along the Allegheny River Valley from Salamanca to Portville, nuisance mosquitoes from a wet summer drew numerous complaints to legislators and the health department.
A resolution to approve contracts with three towns and one village for plowing snow are also on the prefile agenda. The town of Allegany will receive $9,466 for snow and ice control on two miles of county roads Mansfield will get $3,407 for 0.72 miles, and Salamanca and the Village of Cattaraugus will get $4,259 each for plowing 0.90 miles of county road.
Also, the Public Works Committee will review a resolution to award the bid for construction of Mansfield Bridge 50 on Hinman Hollow Road to Hunt Valley Construction, Cheektowaga, for $389,686.
Another resolution authorizes a contract with Greenman-Pederson Inc., Buffalo, for construction inspection services for $25,000.
The Public Works Committee and County Operation /Public Safety Committee will meet in joint session over a proposal to build a backup E-911 location and Emergency Services offices plus a cold storage building for Emergency Services and Sheriff’s Department equipment.
Another resolution committees will review Wednesday calls for setting a public hearing on an application from 12 property owners in the towns of Conewango, Randolph, Ischua and Little Valley to be included in the county’s agricultural district.