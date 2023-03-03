Funds for Genesis House

Dennis Pezzimenti (left), president of the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Board of Realtors, presents a check to Pat O’Malley of Genesis House. The funds were the result of a charity trivia night event, during which a total of $2,500 was raised. In addition to Genesis House, event proceeds were donated to two Chautauqua County organizations.

 Provided

Local & Social