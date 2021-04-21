OLEAN — A plan to improve access to Franchot Park touted two years ago is expected to get something next week that it did not get in 2019 — money.
During a Common Council strategic planning committee meeting, Alderman Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, said the lots left behind after the city demolished 213 and 215 W. Greene St. in 2018 would make an ideal northern entrance into the park. He sought approval from committee members to encumber $50,000 of the city’s contingency fund for a capital account to cover the expenses.
The committee unanimously approved a resolution to set aside the funds, and the resolution will likely come before the full council in a week.
“It’s been pushed off … for more strategic city initiatives,” Gonzalez said, adding it is time to build on the momentum after the city leveled “notoriously the worst houses on the street” for public benefit.
Along with improving usage of the park, public safety is also being considered. Previously, officials noted that the northeast corner of the park near the proposed entrance — due to limited visibility from the other park entrances — has been known as a hub for criminal activity like drug dealing. With a less secluded corner, it is hoped that crime will decrease.
“When more people use (parks), you get less shenanigans,” he said Tuesday.
The park itself “is criminally under-invested in,” Gonzalez added, and setting aside the money will “show commitment to the neighborhood.”
Over the summer of 2019, Gonzalez had asked the city DPW to prepare a design for a new entryway and parking lot. That is now just a guideline, he said, offering to the council and to neighbors an opportunity to sound off on what the area should include.
In 2019, officials suggested around $40,000 to get the job done, but no funding was built into the 2019-20, 2020-21 or 2021-22 city budgets.
Several aldermen noted a need for access, but questioned a fourth parking lot for the park.
Alderman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, noted a parking lot on Greene Street would be the fourth for the park and would have minimal benefit to local residents.
“The people who park in those parking lots come from other parts of the city,” she added.
Alderman Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6, said he sees other needs in the park that should be put on a prioritized list, including poor road conditions and repairing existing parking lots. He also noted that with space at the park, there would be room to include inclusive playground equipment for those with disabilities.
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, noted that, despite comments by some residents, the city does spend money on upkeep at the park every year, as well as having replaced the playground equipment in 2013.
That said, he noted the parking areas and roads into the park are in poor condition, and he would like to see the wading pool — which requires lifeguards — replaced with a splash pad at some time in the future. Also, the ”pretty comical” winding path leading from South Fourth Street into the park is in need of work.
Under the resolution, funds are to come from the contingency fund, which city Auditor Fred Saradin reported as of Friday stood at around $151,000 with the budget year ending May 31.