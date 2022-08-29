Long road for Legends and Lore sign for Underground Railroad in Cadiz

The Ischua Valley Historical Society received a folklore marker in 2021 from the Pomeroy Foundation to mark the Underground Railroad activity in Cadiz in the town of Franklinville.

SYRACUSE — The William G. Pomeroy Foundation is now accepting online applications for its Legends & Lore Marker Grant Program, which helps communities commemorate their local folklore and legends, and promote cultural tourism with roadside markers.

“Legends & Lore markers create opportunities for meaningful conversations and community awareness surrounding their folklore and legends,” said Deryn Pomeroy, trustee and director of strategic initiatives at the Pomeroy Foundation. “The Pomeroy Foundation encourages communities to consider how the cultural traditions in their town or city might gain further recognition through the public spotlight generated by a Legends & Lore roadside marker.”

 

