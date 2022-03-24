OLEAN — Fundraising has been successful enough to ensure the new 9-hole disc golf course at Franchot Park will be under construction this year.
Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Department of Youth and Recreation, reported many sponsors have stepped up to help fund the course designed for youth and novice players.
“They've already gotten sponsors for the hole, but more is always welcome,” Shewairy said. “We’re ready to order the baskets any day now.”
Shewairy said that there will likely be delays after ordering, but he expects installation of the course this summer.
The youth course — the first of its kind in Cattaraugus County — hopes to feature two tees for each hole. One tee location will make each hole more challenging and is designed for youth between the ages of 9 and 13. A second tee location will make the holes more manageable for kids between the ages of 4 and 8.
The effort is being spearheaded by the Twin Tiers Disc Golf Club, the same nonprofit responsible for organizing the adult-oriented 18-hole course installed at Gargoyle Park in 2021. The Olean Common Council offered to match donations received by the club to assist in the effort.
The course will be in the eastern end of the park, starting near the Children’s Memorial Garden. The course is expected to tie in with the memorial, and additional memorial stones or trees may be purchased through the course.
Donations can be made to the Public Disc Golf Course Fund at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at www.cattfoundation.org. For hole sponsorship and children’s memorial inquiries, contact djhaynes526@gmail.com.