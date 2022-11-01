OLEAN — Members of the community and families will host a benefit for the victims of a Sept. 3 motor vehicle crash from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Village Green Pub, 311 N. Union St.
The crash in Portville on Sept. 3 claimed the life of Kayden Joseph Belleisle, 19, and seriously injured Gabby Kranock, 18, and Hailey Bello, 16.
Admission to the benefit is $15. Those who purchase presale will also receive a free raffle ticket for one of the big raffle items when at the benefit. Tickets can be found online at shop.oleanny.com.
April Douthit, Belleisle's aunt, said, “The outpouring of support from the community has just been incredible. Both Gabby and Hailey families continue to have medical bills pile up. This event not only raises funds but will also raise the spirits of these two young adults (and their families) as well as my brother and sister-in-law who are dealing with the loss of their son.”
She added that all three families will benefit from this event, but if folks are unable to attend, that there are GoFundMe pages available for the three.
The event is being organized by Aaron Tierson, cook from Union Whiskey and Tyler Booth, owner of Village Green, who connected in mid-September to create this benefit.
Benefit organizers are still looking for basket raffles as well as donations of items for the big raffle sales. Basket raffles will be $10 for a sheet or 3 for $20. Special raffle tickets are $5 each with items such as – signed and framed Thurman Thomas 16x20 jersey from 716 Jerseys and more; a 15x30 wooden Buffalo Bills flag and 15x30 wooden New York Yankees flag from the Village Green and other items.
Those with donations before the event may drop them off at the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, 301 N. Union St. For questions on the event, please contact Aaron Tierson at 585-307-7101.