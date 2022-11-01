OLEAN — Members of the community and families will host a benefit for the victims of a Sept. 3 motor vehicle crash from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Village Green Pub, 311 N. Union St.

The crash in Portville on Sept. 3 claimed the life of Kayden Joseph Belleisle, 19, and seriously injured Gabby Kranock, 18, and Hailey Bello, 16.

 

