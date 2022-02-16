OLEAN — Aldermen will vote next week on whether to set aside $250,000 to help build a splash park.
The Common Council’s strategic planning committee on Tuesday discussed a proposal to use some of the city’s $1.4 million in American Recovery Plan Act funds to build a large splash park facility at War Vets Park. The proposal calls for $250,000 from the 2021 allocation and another $250,000 from the 2022 allocation set to arrive in March.
Common Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, unveiled the proposal the week before to generally positive feedback.
“I’d say it’s about 95% positive,” he said. “The feedback from the community on that project has been phenomenal.”
Crawford noted that by charging admission prices similar to those at the neighboring ice rink at the William O. Smith Recreation Center — collecting even half of the budgeted $195,000 the ice rink is expected to bring in this winter — enough funds could be raised from ticket sales to cover the debt on the project in 15 years.
The ARPA, approved in March, allocated funding to municipalities to offset losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to speed recovery.
Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, noted that at a recent New York Conference of Mayors meeting she attended, uses for the funding were discussed — and many restrictions for municipalities receiving under $10 million have been loosened.
“I think this is a good use ... it’s a one-time deal, so we have to be strategic and smart in the way that we spend it,” she said, recommending the Department of Public Works prepare a list of “all the things that never make it into the budget” that need to be completed, like HVAC upgrades at the municipal building and the John J. Ash Community Center.
Witte added that $90,000 has already been set aside for replacing stretchers in the city’s ambulances, and $50,000 was used to repair the water line under the East State Street bridge.
Mayor Bill Aiello said he suggested splitting the splash park funds between the two payments, allowing the bulk of the first payment to remain available.
“We’re going to be preparing at budget talks to come up with a list of projects we can use the ARPA money for,” Aiello said. .
Crawford added that by getting some money set aside now, “It will allow (DPW Director) Bob Ring to get the engineering design work underway if the council supports this.”
While no formal vote was taken Tuesday, all aldermen appeared to be in support of the project.
Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4, said that it could be time to prepare an in-depth list of needs at other city parks, such as Forness Park — which she said needs upgrades to improve viability for hosting baseball and softball tournaments, which would in turn drive more visitors to the city to visit and shop.