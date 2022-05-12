OLEAN — The Allegany-Cattaraugus-Chautauqua Fund for Women is in the midst of its fourth annual Mother’s Day campaign.
After awarding three grants in 2021 — and preparing to award more grants this spring — the Fund is seeking support to continue expanding its reach since there is much more work to be done. An additional round of grants is expected to open this fall.
“We are appealing to donors during our Mother’s Day Campaign to honor and remember women who have made a difference in their lives by making a donation to the ACC FFW,” says president Melissa Jusianiec. “Donations will directly fund grants for women with needs ranging from continuing education to professional development, to supplies needed for a home business and more.”
The goals of the Fund for Women are to:
• Establish an endowed fund that will support the vision and mission of ACC FFW.
• Award individual and agency grants, on an annual basis, in direct proportion to our endowment, through a thorough review of applications.
• Promote philanthropy by and for women.
For each donation, a daffodil bulb will be planted in a community garden. The 2021 garden was planted at Minard Park in Fillmore.
Donations may be made online at accffw.org/donate-now or by mail at ACC FFW, c/o CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760.