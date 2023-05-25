ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone Middle-High School campus was bustling both in and outdoors Thursday afternoon with the district’s annual Arts Festival.
The tradition held each spring celebrates the talents of the district’s students in both arts and music as well as offers several events and activities for students to enjoy throughout the day.
The event included art exhibits from students in grades six through 12 on display in the school’s lobby and performances by Dance Arts and students in the band and chorus performing selections from their spring shows.
In addition to the student works, professional artists offered several workshops for students throughout the day, including cookie decorating with Kara Stoever, armless art with Noah Howard, an introduction to acting with Donald Wesley, pour painting with Bud Peters and spray paint and stencil art with Mike Trujillo. Rock band Second Act Trio performed in the cafeteria and Lisa Ralston played her singing bowls in the campus healing garden.
Beyond the art to see and try, students could take part in several outdoor activities, including a color run around campus, a kickball tournament, lawn games, dunk-a-senior, an inflatable water slide and obstacle course, karaoke and snow cones.
The A-L JCC Leadership Class was instrumental in creating the programs, arranging the schedule and coordinating the activities for the students. Spanish teacher Sheila Green-Callen, who oversees the leadership class, and art teacher Nicole Missel said Arts Fest is a final “hurrah” before buckling down for final exams in June.