OLEAN — The inaugural Frosty Fest is a “s’no-go” for Saturday, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce organizers lamented Wednesday.
Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Chamber, announced Wednesday that the event, originally set to bring outdoor activities to the city, was canceled.
The biggest reason, she said, is the weather — while cold weather is helpful to keep the snow from melting, single-digit temperatures are forecast for Friday evening and Saturday morning.
“It’s a scary forecast,” Yanetsko said.
Health concerns — related to not just the COVID-19 pandemic but also frostbite and hypothermia protection due to the forecast, Yanetsko said — was one of the reasons after concerns were voiced by the Cattaraugus County Department of Health.
In addition, she noted sign-ups had been lagging, possibly from the forecast but also from the event not having the name recognition of others in the Chamber’s annual lineup.
“In August, everybody knows it’s the Home Show. In November, everybody knows it’s Santa Claus Lane,” she said, adding the Frost Fest will be back on the schedule for 2023, maybe later in February.
She thanked sponsors for their help with preparations, as well as city crews ready to help with clearing snow for playing surfaces.
“The city was more than helpful,” she said.
A planned pancake breakfast will be rescheduled, Chamber leaders said, as most of the perishable items have been purchased. The Chamber is working with a nonprofit to use the supplies for a fundraising breakfast.
At least one activity will continue, though. On Thursday and Friday, local artist Eric Jones will create snow sculptures in War Vets Park. In addition, locals are encouraged to come and build their own squirrel snowmen.
THE CHAMBER WILL host its next event in April.
Expanding on the annual Home Show, the Health Home Fitness Expo is set for April 22-24 at the William O. Smith Recreation Center. Alongside vendors focusing on home improvement, the expo will also expand into health and fitness as well recreational aspirations. Show goers can talk to a number of area experts and learn about home, health, fitness and more topics.
Show hours will be 5-9 p.m. April 22; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 23, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24. For more details or information on any events, call (716) 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.