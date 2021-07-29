Allegany County Fair youth horse show

At the Allegany County Fair youth horse show are (from left) Paris Billings, Regina Dougherty, Clara Dean and Ali Wojtkowiak.

BELMONT — Youth exhibitors displayed their horses at the Allegany County Fair last week, a culmination of a year of hard work and caring for their animals.

Tricia Heary, 4-H program educator with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County, reported the results. 

English Day 

High Point Senior: Ally Hurd, Res. Paris Billings

High Point Junior: Regina Dougherty, Res. Ali Wojtkowiak 

High Point Pony: Leah Brown

English Eq Champion: Ally Hurd

Mini: Anna Bliss

Western Day

High Point Senior: Ally Hurd, Res. Paris Billings

High Point Junior: Regina Dougherty, Res. Ali Wojtkowiak

High Point Pony: Leah Brown, Res. Jeffrey Ely

High Point Walk/Trot: Autumn Halt, Res. Clara Jackson

Western Eq Champ: Ally Hurd

Dressage/Versatility/Games Day

High Point Senior Games: Ally Hurd, Res. Paris Billings

High Point Junior Games: Ali Ali Wojtkowiak, Res. Regina Douglas

High Point Pony Games: Leah Brown, Jeffrey Ely

High Point Walk/Trot: Autumn Halt, Res. Clara Dean

Versatility: Regina Dougherty

Showmanship Champ: Ally Hurd

YOUTH GOAT SHOW RESULTS

Starting with the Novice Goat Showmanship, Garrette Morehouse took first receiving a harness, sponsored by Ermer Family. Junior Goat Showmanship was taken by Evan Erway, receiving an award sponsored by Nicholson Pharmacy. 

The Senior Goat Showmanship, sponsored by Bugman & Sons, was received by Tristan Erway. Following that was the Master Goat Championship and Gianna Loiacono took the blue ribbon, sponsored in Memory of Harold and Ruby Anderson.

Senior Champion, sponsored by Sky View Farm and Grand Champion, sponsored by Birch Family Dental, was taken by Tristan Erway. 

The Champion Wether blue ribbon was received by Madison Morehouse, taking home an award sponsored by Robert G. Reilly, DMD.

More awards:

Senior Champion Doe: Tristan Erway

Reserve Senior Champion Doe: Gianna Loiacono

Junior Champion Doe: Gianna Loiacono

Reserve Junior Champion Doe: Caitlin Stewart

Grand Champion Doe: Tristan Erway

Reserve Grand Champion Doe: Gianna Loiacono

Champion Boer Goat: Riley Blarr

Reserve Champion Boer Goat: Riley Blarr

Dam and Daughter: Even Erway

Champion Cart Goat: Tristan Erway

Champion Pack Goat: Tristan Erway

YOUTH RABBIT AND CAVY SHOW RESULTS

Advanced Showmanship: Audrey Hugar

Reserve Advanced Showmanship: Tristan Erway

Basic Showmanship: Riley Blarr

Reserve Basic Showmanship: Evan Erway

Novice Showmanship: Emmet Roulo

Reserve Novice Showmanship: Nick French

Advanced Decathlon: Tristan Erway

Reserve Advanced Decathlon: Alex McFall

Basic Decathlon: Riley Blarr

Novice Decathlon: Nick French

Best of Breed-American Chinchilla: Riley Blarr

Reserve Best in Breed-American Chinchilla: Riley Blarr

Best of Breed-Californian: Brandon Roulo

Reserve Best of Breed-Californian: Raymond Erway

Best of Breed Britannia: Petite Alex McFall

Best of Breed-Havana: Evan Erway

Reserve Best in Breed-Havana: Evan Erway

Best in Breed-Holland Lop: Raymond Erway

Reserve Best in Breed-Holland Lop: Brandon Roulo

Best of Breed-Mini Satin: Mikala Roulo

Reserve Best of Breed-Mini Satin: Raymond Erway

Best of Breed-Polish: Kaleb Roulo

Best of Show was awarded to Even Erway with his Havana Broken Sr. Doe, and the Reserve Best of Show went to Mikalah Roulo with her Mini Satin Copper Sr. Buck.

Cavy Show

Best of Breed Abyssinian Tristan Erway

Res. Best of Breed Abyssinian Tristan Erway

Best of Breed American Evan Erway

Res. Best of Breed American Tristan Erway

Best Cavy goes to Tristan Erway, with his Abyssininan, and Reserve Best Cavy goes to Evan Erway with his American.

Best Pet Rabbit goes to Nick French and Res. Best Pet Rabbit was received by Riley Blarr.

Best Pet Cavy was taken by Jacob Roulo and Res. Best Pet Cavy went to Katelynn Roulo.

