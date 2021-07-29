BELMONT — Youth exhibitors displayed their horses at the Allegany County Fair last week, a culmination of a year of hard work and caring for their animals.
Tricia Heary, 4-H program educator with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County, reported the results.
English Day
High Point Senior: Ally Hurd, Res. Paris Billings
High Point Junior: Regina Dougherty, Res. Ali Wojtkowiak
High Point Pony: Leah Brown
English Eq Champion: Ally Hurd
Mini: Anna Bliss
Western Day
High Point Senior: Ally Hurd, Res. Paris Billings
High Point Junior: Regina Dougherty, Res. Ali Wojtkowiak
High Point Pony: Leah Brown, Res. Jeffrey Ely
High Point Walk/Trot: Autumn Halt, Res. Clara Jackson
Western Eq Champ: Ally Hurd
Dressage/Versatility/Games Day
High Point Senior Games: Ally Hurd, Res. Paris Billings
High Point Junior Games: Ali Ali Wojtkowiak, Res. Regina Douglas
High Point Pony Games: Leah Brown, Jeffrey Ely
High Point Walk/Trot: Autumn Halt, Res. Clara Dean
Versatility: Regina Dougherty
Showmanship Champ: Ally Hurd
YOUTH GOAT SHOW RESULTS
Starting with the Novice Goat Showmanship, Garrette Morehouse took first receiving a harness, sponsored by Ermer Family. Junior Goat Showmanship was taken by Evan Erway, receiving an award sponsored by Nicholson Pharmacy.
The Senior Goat Showmanship, sponsored by Bugman & Sons, was received by Tristan Erway. Following that was the Master Goat Championship and Gianna Loiacono took the blue ribbon, sponsored in Memory of Harold and Ruby Anderson.
Senior Champion, sponsored by Sky View Farm and Grand Champion, sponsored by Birch Family Dental, was taken by Tristan Erway.
The Champion Wether blue ribbon was received by Madison Morehouse, taking home an award sponsored by Robert G. Reilly, DMD.
More awards:
Senior Champion Doe: Tristan Erway
Reserve Senior Champion Doe: Gianna Loiacono
Junior Champion Doe: Gianna Loiacono
Reserve Junior Champion Doe: Caitlin Stewart
Grand Champion Doe: Tristan Erway
Reserve Grand Champion Doe: Gianna Loiacono
Champion Boer Goat: Riley Blarr
Reserve Champion Boer Goat: Riley Blarr
Dam and Daughter: Even Erway
Champion Cart Goat: Tristan Erway
Champion Pack Goat: Tristan Erway
YOUTH RABBIT AND CAVY SHOW RESULTS
Advanced Showmanship: Audrey Hugar
Reserve Advanced Showmanship: Tristan Erway
Basic Showmanship: Riley Blarr
Reserve Basic Showmanship: Evan Erway
Novice Showmanship: Emmet Roulo
Reserve Novice Showmanship: Nick French
Advanced Decathlon: Tristan Erway
Reserve Advanced Decathlon: Alex McFall
Basic Decathlon: Riley Blarr
Novice Decathlon: Nick French
Best of Breed-American Chinchilla: Riley Blarr
Reserve Best in Breed-American Chinchilla: Riley Blarr
Best of Breed-Californian: Brandon Roulo
Reserve Best of Breed-Californian: Raymond Erway
Best of Breed Britannia: Petite Alex McFall
Best of Breed-Havana: Evan Erway
Reserve Best in Breed-Havana: Evan Erway
Best in Breed-Holland Lop: Raymond Erway
Reserve Best in Breed-Holland Lop: Brandon Roulo
Best of Breed-Mini Satin: Mikala Roulo
Reserve Best of Breed-Mini Satin: Raymond Erway
Best of Breed-Polish: Kaleb Roulo
Best of Show was awarded to Even Erway with his Havana Broken Sr. Doe, and the Reserve Best of Show went to Mikalah Roulo with her Mini Satin Copper Sr. Buck.
Cavy Show
Best of Breed Abyssinian Tristan Erway
Res. Best of Breed Abyssinian Tristan Erway
Best of Breed American Evan Erway
Res. Best of Breed American Tristan Erway
Best Cavy goes to Tristan Erway, with his Abyssininan, and Reserve Best Cavy goes to Evan Erway with his American.
Best Pet Rabbit goes to Nick French and Res. Best Pet Rabbit was received by Riley Blarr.
Best Pet Cavy was taken by Jacob Roulo and Res. Best Pet Cavy went to Katelynn Roulo.