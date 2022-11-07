OLEAN — The record-high temperature was tied Saturday — and a week later, lake-effect snow will be a possibility in the area.
“It looks like the high (in Olean) was 74 yesterday and that tied the record set in 2015,” said Jon Hitchcock, meteorologist at National Weather Service in Buffalo. “It’s going to be warmer again later this week, mid-to-upper 60s, but that’s it. ... The rest of the week is a roller coaster ride.”
Today was expected to be around 60 with the low temperature dropping to the low 30s. It won’t warm up much Tuesday, with a high in the upper 40s and plunging below freezing Tuesday night to the upper 20s. It’s expected to warm up Wednesday when the temperature will be in the upper 50s, followed by temperatures in the upper 60s during the day Thursday and Friday.
Low temperatures will stay in the low to mid-40s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights, when a cold front blows in, dropping the low Saturday night to the low 20s. The high over the weekend will be in the mid-40s Saturday and only reach the upper 30s on Sunday.
“It will stay dry most of the week until Friday night when a cold front moves in,” Hitchcock said. “It will bring the cold weather and possible lake-effect snow to the area this weekend.”