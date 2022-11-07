OLEAN — The record-high temperature was tied Saturday — and a week later, lake-effect snow will be a possibility in the area.

“It looks like the high (in Olean) was 74 yesterday and that tied the record set in 2015,” said Jon Hitchcock, meteorologist at National Weather Service in Buffalo. “It’s going to be warmer again later this week, mid-to-upper 60s, but that’s it. ... The rest of the week is a roller coaster ride.”

