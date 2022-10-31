FRIENDSHIP — There is something about the heart of a horse that is good for the soul of humankind.
So believes Carolyn Higgins, who has put that thought into action to help those struggling with anxiety or depression — or those who just need rest and peace of mind. Higgins was a practicing mental therapist for 25 years before setting aside her notebook and pulling on her riding boots.
Her office is now in a barn, across from a horse stall. She practices equine therapy.
A year ago last August, Higgins, her husband Phillip and their three children moved from Virginia to a horse farm south of Friendship, located on Route 275. There they established the New York version of Wildfire Ranch to practice equine therapy. Phillip is an IT specialist and professional concert pianist. The first Wildfire Ranch is located in Pennsylvania and is where Higgins was introduced to the benefits of equine therapy.
Equine therapy is clinically proven to reduce symptoms of depression, anxiety, PTSD, stress, and other problems people have coping with everyday life through interaction with horses.
Equine-assisted psychotherapy incorporates horses into the therapeutic process. People engage in activities such as grooming, feeding, and leading a horse while being supervised by a mental health professional. Goals of this form of therapy include helping people develop skills such as emotional regulation, self-confidence, and responsibility.
In Psychology Today, Constance Schraff writes, “Horses can be an emotional mirror for humans. They respond to the feelings we show. They are herd and prey animals, which means that they have a strong emotional sense and use this sense as a survival tool; they feed off and respond to other horses in the herd. If one horse in a herd is scared, the others will become frightened. They respond similarly to humans. If a person approaches a horse with anger the horse will respond by shying away or becoming stubborn. Horses never hide their emotions. Because of these qualities, horses can be used to help people heal from a variety of psychological issues.”
Higgins said, “Our mission at Wildfire Ranch is to help others experience God’s healing love through mindful connection with horses.”
She explained that during equine therapy sessions participants will experience a mindful presence with horses and participate in activities that foster connection to increase their confidence. What that means is participants will learn how to care for horses, brush and feed them and how to gain their trust or to use the popular phrase, “hook up” with them.
“We have three main purposes in our therapy sessions,” Higgins said. “The first is developing a mindful presence and encouraging awareness of being in the presence of the horse by talking, grooming, walking, and working with them. The second is to foster a safe connection.
“For many people seeking therapy there’s been a connection broken from one person to another,” she continued. “Relating with a horse is a safe way of reconnecting.”
The third primary purpose is in building new skills by working with horses individuals become more resilient, Higgins said.
“We want to help stressed people go in a different direction and no longer worry about themselves by working with horses,” she said. “By the third or fourth session people are usually more relaxed and ready to cope with daily life.”
Some might reason that therapy dogs offer the same interaction and are smaller and cheaper to deal with, but Higgins points out, “Horses are not dogs and do not love people unconditionally. Horses are prey animals (meaning that they are prey) and you must earn their trust and friendship.”
Historically, long before man began riding horses, he hunted horses for food whereas dogs were one of the first domesticated animals to live with prehistoric man.
Wildfire Ranch offers individual therapy sessions and specializes in Battle Buddy sessions for two participants for veterans, police personnel, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel.
At Wildfire Ranch there are 44 acres on which to ride up and down hills, beside a gurgling creek and through bright woods. There is a large indoor arena where a round pen is set up for horses and individuals to get to know one another. At the end of a long row of stalls is the Heartland Room, where guests may stay overnight.
In addition to offering equine therapy, Wildfire Ranch is open for trail rides, farm days, horse care clubs, spiritual retreats for individuals or groups and boarding. This past summer they offered camps for girls. The ranch also has a program where for $100 a month individuals or groups can sponsor a horse. Adults and teens are also welcomed to volunteer at the ranch.
As might be suggest by its name, equine therapy does not include healing horses, unless you are at Wildfire Ranch where Higgins has rescued several horses and given them a reassuring home and new lease on life.
“We started with a Vision (the ranch’s first horse) and now we have a Promise (the ranch’s latest horse). Our motto is ‘Reviving one life at a time,’” she said.
For more information about Wildfire Ranch go to www.wildfireranch.net or call (585) 610-9471.