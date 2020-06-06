FRIENDSHIP — Wes and Kathy Sortore of Friendship had always loved and owned dogs, but hadn’t decided to train them for a worthwhile cause until one of their children wanted to get a puppy several years ago.
The acquisition of the puppy led the couple to sign up as volunteers with the Guiding Eyes for the Blind nonprofit organization based in Westchester that provides guide dogs, free of charge, to the blind. The organization works out of its headquarters and training center in Yorktown Heights and its Canine Development Center in Patterson and relies on the contributions of generous donors to fulfill its mission. Another important aspect of the program are volunteers such as the Sortores.
Natives of Friendship, the Sortores both have careers — she is a teacher at Friendship Central High School and takes the Guiding Eyes dogs to school with her, and he works for the Friendship town water department. They decided to help Guiding Eyes after their daughter, Alli, who was a junior in high school at the time, wanted them to get a puppy.
“Guiding Eyes is something I wanted to do for many, many years, but never quite dared to take on the challenge,” Wes recalled. “It was a good thing at that point that we could have a puppy so our daughter could go through the experience and we could help somebody else at the same time.”
That was five or six years ago and they are now on their fourth dog, Bronson, who is being trained for the organization. While the couple volunteers their time to train the dogs and pays for their food and toys, the organization pays for all veterinarian fees for the animal.
Emily Litt, a representative of Guiding Eyes, said that once Bronson has completed his guide dog training, he will one day be paired with someone who is blind, “giving that person unprecedented freedom and independence at no cost to them.”
“It’s thanks to puppy raisers like the Sortores that this can all be possible,” she added.
Wes said they receive labrador retriever puppies, that are screened and selected by Guiding Eyes, at 7 to 8 weeks of age. The training begins immediately and averages about 14 months per puppy. The couple received pre-placement training in a local setting as well as education and classes and meets twice a month with representatives from the agency. Before they ever received a puppy they were required to puppy sit a dog.
Kathy added, “Every time you get a new puppy, no matter how many dogs you have you stay in touch with a leader of the foundation every week, because those first few months are crucial.”
Wes noted the program has opened up opportunities for them to talk to people in the community.
“People will see you working with the dog in training (in a restaurant or store) and they’ll have questions,” he said. “This also helps train the dog because they need to be patient.”
After the dog is trained, the organization leaves the selection of the canine up to the recipients.
“They give the person our contact information and then that person can reach out to us,” he explained. “They do that for privacy reasons. Once they reach out to us, our experience has been great … it’s great to see somebody getting a great benefit out of what you started.
“It’s so rewarding — when you can see somebody trust the animal and walk away it gives you goosebumps,” he concluded. “We hope to do this for a long, long time,”
Litt provided additional information on the organization, noting it was founded in 1954, costs approximately $50,000 to train a dog and has 170 guide teams placed annually. The organization receives little to no government funding with support provided almost entirely from individuals, corporations and foundations.
For more information on donating to the organization or becoming a volunteer, call (800) 942-0149 or visit www.GuidingEyes.org