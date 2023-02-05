FRIENDSHIP — Weekly sessions of a video and discussion series, “Experiencing God — Hearing and Doing the Will of God,” are being offered by Friendship area churches and an Allegany County Christian ministry.
The series will be available starting Feb. 19 from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Sundays and from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays at The Carter House, 37 E. Main St., a community ministry center of the United Church of Friendship.
Pastor Kirk Kirch said both opportunities are open to the public, with congregants from other area churches which meet at 11 a.m. Sundays, having time to attend the Sunday School sessions and still return to their own churches for worship services.
The second session is also available to members of the public who may not attend the church or have scheduling conflicts with the Sunday presentations. Kirch said interested individuals do not need a religious background to participate in the groups.
Experiencing God originally was developed more than 30 years ago by pastor and author Henry Blackaby. He has spoken in 115 countries, including gatherings at the White House, United Nations and the Pentagon.
The current presentation was updated last year, said Pastor Kevin Palmiter, pastor of Followers of the Way-Nile Community Church. It features video clips by Henry’s son, Richard, and his oldest grandson, Michael, who relate stories about personal, life-changing experiences of individuals who have encountered the Lord’s work in their lives and how these situations have occurred.
A workbook, which provides additional testimonies and materials used between weekly video discussion sessions, is being made available at $2 per person. This also includes access to the 12 videos for online download for personal viewing and reference. The workbook is being offered at a greatly reduced rate with pre-registration due to financial support from Allegany Hope.
Casey Jones, organization president, said it is partnering with the two churches due to the “powerful ways this series can be used to enhance the lives of individuals, churches and other groups.”
To register for either limited-space groups or learn more about the study, contact Allegany Hope at (484) 435-0503 or email AlleganyHopeWNY@outlook.com.
Allegany Hope also is entertaining proposals from churches and groups of churches in other areas of the county for joint ministries under its community outreach initiative.