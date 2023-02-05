Friendship churches hosting video discussion group

From left, Casey Jones, executive director of Allegany Hope, Inc., Pastor Kevin Palmiter of Followers of the Way – Nile Community Church and Pastor Kirk Kirch of the United Church of Friendship display a preview slide for an “Experiencing God – Hearing and Doing the Will of God” series that will be presented at The Carter House community ministry center in Friendship.

FRIENDSHIP — Weekly sessions of a video and discussion series, “Experiencing God — Hearing and Doing the Will of God,” are being offered by Friendship area churches and an Allegany County Christian ministry.

The series will be available starting Feb. 19 from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Sundays and from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays at The Carter House, 37 E. Main St., a community ministry center of the United Church of Friendship.

 

