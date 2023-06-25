FRIENDSHIP — Twenty-six members of the Class of 2023 of Friendship Central School received their diplomas during the commencement exercise on Saturday.
Judy May, Superintendent; Martin Pizur, principal, and W. Scott Ritchie, president of the Board of Education, presented the diplomas.
The program for the 159th graduation included Katherine Lamberson giving the valedictorian address and Claire Calhoun-Mullen the salutatorian address; Jackie Dent, was the guest speaker.
The class of 2023: Caitlin “Caleb” Bittner, Camron Blouvet, Lucia Brandes, Taylor Brokaw, Claire Calhoun-Mullen, Olivia Cochran, Destini Damerst, Zoe Dieter, Evan Doane, Kadence Donohue, Logan Green, Aryana Hale, Hunter Hill, Luke Hint, Cooper Hosley, Katherine Lamberson, Maegan LeFort, Taylor Moore, John Otero, Jade Perry, James Randall, Logan Roberts, Connor Stork, Tiffeny Smith, Madalynn Thompson, Abby Thornton.
Awards presented during the exercise included:
Valedictorian Award: Katherine Lamberson
Salutatorian Award: Claire Calhoun-Mullen
NHS Members: Claire Calhoun-Mullen, Taylor Brokaw, Katherine Lamberson, Taylor Moore, Logan Roberts, Abbygail Thornton.
Alco John Patterson Scholarship: Hunter Hill
Allegany County Pomona Grange: Kadence Donohue, Cooper Hosley
American Red Cross Scholarship: Logan Roberts, Claire Calhoun-Mullen
Belva Waite Scholarships: Claire Calhoun-Mullen, Katherine Lamberson, Logan Roberts
Cardi Health Professions Scholarship: Logan Roberts
Dennis Amore Scholar/Athlete: Taylor Moore
Donahue Family Scholarship: Katherine Lamberson
FCS Student Council Scholarship: Claire Calhoun-Mullen, Katherine Lamberson
Friendship Cheese Festival: Logan Roberts
Friendship Designated Alfred State Scholarship: Camron Blouvet, Taylor Brokaw, Hunter Hill, Cooper Hosley, John Otero, Connor Stork
Friendship Homecomers: Taylor Moore, Logan Roberts
Friendship Legion Auxiliary Scholarship: Claire Calhoun-Mullen, Katherine Lamberson, Logan Roberts
Friendship Legion Scholarship: Katherine Lamberson, Taylor Moore
Friendship Legion S.A.L. Scholarship: Katherine Lamberson
Friendship Rod & Gun Club Scholarship: Taylor Brokaw
Friendship Rotary Scholarship: Katherine Lamberson, Logan Roberts
Friendship Teachers’ Association: Claire Calhoun-Mullen, Katherine Lamberson
Friendship Yearbook Award: Zoe Dieter, Hunter Hill, Madalynn Thompson
Friendship Youth Baseball Memorial-Leon & Lynn Collins: Claire Calhoun-Mullen
Friendship Youth Baseball Memorial-James Schneider: Katherine Lamberson
Friendship Youth Baseball Memorial-Jerry Swift: Logan Roberts
Friendship-Cuba Masonic Lodge: Taylor Brokaw, Jade Perry, Kadence Donohue
JCC USA Scholarship: Taylor Moore
National Honor Society Scholarship:
Claire Calhoun-Mullen, Katherine Lamberson, Logan Roberts
NY State Academic Excellence: Claire Calhoun-Mullen, Katherine Lamberson, Logan Roberts
Suzanne Lester - Walker Memorial: Lucia Brandes
TJ Mott Student/Athlete Scholarship: Taylor Moore, Logan Roberts
Off to College Awards: Caitlin Bittner, Aryana Hale, Madalynn Thompson, Abby Thornton
World of Work Awards: Olivia Cochran, Destini Damerst, Zoe Dieter, Evan Doane, Logan Green, Kadence Donohue, Luke Hint, Maegan LeFort, James Randall, Tiffeny Smith