Friendship Central School graduation 2023

 Friendship Central School

FRIENDSHIP — Twenty-six members of the Class of 2023 of Friendship Central School received their diplomas during the commencement exercise on Saturday.

Judy May, Superintendent; Martin Pizur, principal, and W. Scott Ritchie, president of the Board of Education, presented the diplomas.

The program for the 159th graduation included Katherine Lamberson giving the valedictorian address and Claire Calhoun-Mullen the salutatorian address; Jackie Dent, was the guest speaker.

The class of 2023: Caitlin “Caleb” Bittner, Camron Blouvet, Lucia Brandes, Taylor Brokaw, Claire Calhoun-Mullen, Olivia Cochran, Destini Damerst, Zoe Dieter, Evan Doane, Kadence Donohue, Logan Green, Aryana Hale, Hunter Hill, Luke Hint, Cooper Hosley, Katherine Lamberson, Maegan LeFort, Taylor Moore, John Otero, Jade Perry, James Randall, Logan Roberts, Connor Stork, Tiffeny Smith, Madalynn Thompson, Abby Thornton.

Awards presented during the exercise included:

Valedictorian Award: Katherine Lamberson

Salutatorian Award: Claire Calhoun-Mullen

NHS Members: Claire Calhoun-Mullen, Taylor Brokaw, Katherine Lamberson, Taylor Moore, Logan Roberts, Abbygail Thornton.

Alco John Patterson Scholarship: Hunter Hill

Allegany County Pomona Grange: Kadence Donohue, Cooper Hosley

American Red Cross Scholarship: Logan Roberts, Claire Calhoun-Mullen

Belva Waite Scholarships: Claire Calhoun-Mullen, Katherine Lamberson, Logan Roberts

Cardi Health Professions Scholarship: Logan Roberts

Dennis Amore Scholar/Athlete: Taylor Moore

Donahue Family Scholarship: Katherine Lamberson 

FCS Student Council Scholarship: Claire Calhoun-Mullen, Katherine Lamberson

Friendship Cheese Festival: Logan Roberts

Friendship Designated Alfred State Scholarship: Camron Blouvet, Taylor Brokaw, Hunter Hill, Cooper Hosley, John Otero, Connor Stork

Friendship Homecomers: Taylor Moore, Logan Roberts

Friendship Legion Auxiliary Scholarship: Claire Calhoun-Mullen, Katherine Lamberson, Logan Roberts

Friendship Legion Scholarship: Katherine Lamberson, Taylor Moore

Friendship Legion S.A.L. Scholarship: Katherine Lamberson

Friendship Rod & Gun Club Scholarship: Taylor Brokaw

Friendship Rotary Scholarship: Katherine Lamberson, Logan Roberts

Friendship Teachers’ Association: Claire Calhoun-Mullen, Katherine Lamberson

Friendship Yearbook Award: Zoe Dieter, Hunter Hill, Madalynn Thompson

Friendship Youth Baseball Memorial-Leon & Lynn Collins: Claire Calhoun-Mullen

Friendship Youth Baseball Memorial-James Schneider: Katherine Lamberson

Friendship Youth Baseball Memorial-Jerry Swift: Logan Roberts

Friendship-Cuba Masonic Lodge: Taylor Brokaw, Jade Perry, Kadence Donohue

JCC USA Scholarship: Taylor Moore

National Honor Society Scholarship: 

Claire Calhoun-Mullen, Katherine Lamberson, Logan Roberts

NY State Academic Excellence: Claire Calhoun-Mullen, Katherine Lamberson, Logan Roberts

Suzanne Lester - Walker Memorial: Lucia Brandes

TJ Mott Student/Athlete Scholarship: Taylor Moore, Logan Roberts

Off to College Awards: Caitlin Bittner, Aryana Hale, Madalynn Thompson, Abby Thornton

World of Work Awards: Olivia Cochran, Destini Damerst, Zoe Dieter, Evan Doane, Logan Green, Kadence Donohue, Luke Hint, Maegan LeFort, James Randall, Tiffeny Smith

