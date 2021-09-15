WELLSVILLE — Several events and activities are set in Wellsville in the coming weeks, with the annual ARC Walk/Run slated for Saturday.
The event is organized by the Friends of the Allegany ARC and will also include a raffle.
The 5K walk/run will get underway at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and will start and finish at the end of the entrance to the ARC Allegany Steuben facility, located at 240 O’Connor St.
Mayor Randy Shayler said earlier this week, as the village board was approving the 5K, that the annual event takes place smoothly each year.
The board also granted an event permit to Gildner and Associates Wealth Management for a shred event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., when a shred truck will be parked in the municipal parking lot behind the Gildner and Associates building, 20 Madison St.
This is an event for the public, Shayler said.
At the request of the Dyke Street Engine Company, the board also approved a chicken barbecue to take place Oct. 24 at the firehall on Hanover Street. Tickets for the event are pre-sale only and can be purchased from a firefighter.
Fire Chief Kevin Fleischman said it is the last barbecue scheduled for this year.
The board also gave its approval to a new event being organized for October by the Wellsville Area Chamber Events Committee. The group wants to host a scarecrow contest for the public and solicit organizations, groups, businesses and individuals to enter scarecrows that will then be displayed on the Main Street lamp posts.
While still in the planning stages, the village board gave its tentative approval for the contest with the caveat that organizers work with Public Works superintendent Bill Whitfield to ensure the safety of the public and the light posts.
More information on the contest will be forthcoming in the coming weeks, but first and foremost all entries must be tasteful, safe, and not political in nature.