ALLEGANY — The Friends of Rachel Club at Allegany-Limestone Central School District is selling clothing and bracelets to support peace for Ukraine through Saturday.
For every item purchased, $4 will go directly to Ukraine to help the innocent families struggling during this difficult time. Friends of Rachel, located at Allegany-Limestone Central school, is dedicated to performing random acts of kindness and compassion, inspired by Rachel Joy Scott.
The link to Studio 4 East Online Store: http://friendsofrachel.itemorder.com