ALLEGANY — A group of Allegany-Limestone students are sponsoring a unique fundraiser to help Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees.
Members of Friends of Rachel have teamed for the fundraiser with Studio 4 East to create a series of long sleeve T-shirts, hoodies and crew neck shirts with a message of “Peace for Ukraine.”
Friends of Rachael advisor Terra LaCroix got the idea for the fundraiser and the 40 members of the group embraced it.
For every sale of the special merchandise, $4 will go to a recognized group aiding Ukrainian refugees and providing medicines and medical supplies, Friends of Rachel president Madison Callen said.
Other officers are Gracie Amore, vice president; Gianna DeRose, secretary; and Mia Giannicchi, treasurer.
Group members are sending letters to area school districts including Olean, Portville, Hinsdale, Franklinville, Ellicottville, Salamanca and Cuba-Rushford to interest them in participating in the fundraiser.
They are encouraging students at Allegany-Limestone and other schools to wear the shirts or hoodies to school on May 6 to increase awareness of the heartbreaking situation in Ukraine since the Russian invasion last month.
LaCroix said the heartfelt fundraiser is the group’s current focus. Friends of Rachel is inspired by a 17-year-old victim of the 1999 Columbine (Colo.) High School massacre.
The local group formed after Rachel Scott Joy’s uncle spoke at Allegany-Limestone school several years ago. LaCroix has been the advisor ever since.
The merchandise will be available for ordering online starting Friday, LaCroix said. The link is friendsofrachel.itemorder.com.
LaCroix said the idea for the fundraiser came a few weeks ago in Philadelphia, where she was watching her son’s travel soccer team, the Buffalo Flash. The parents of one of the team members, Marco, are from Ukraine.
“The other team came out before the game began,” LaCroix said. “They called for Marco to come out on the field where he was hugged by each member of the other team as a show of support of Ukraine. It was a very heartfelt situation.”