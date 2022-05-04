ALLEGANY — The Friends of Rachel group at Allegany-Limestone Central School is asking everyone to wear their Ukraine apparel and/or yellow and blue on Friday.
The group held a fundraiser through Studio 4 East for shirts and other apparel supporting Ukraine. The fundraiser started at Allegany-Limestone High School and has since spread to other area school districts.
Friends of Rachel is asking donors to wear the clothing on Friday in support of Ukraine and urged others to wear the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine which has been invaded by Russian troops.
For those who did not order apparel, but still wish to donate, send checks to Friends of Rachel, Allegany-Limestone High School, 3131 Five Mile Road, Allegany, NY 14706, Terra LaCroix.
“We are going to combine our funds from our apparel sale, jeans day donations on Friday, as well as community donations and will send the money to Ukraine,” LaCroix, the advisor for Friends of Rachel.