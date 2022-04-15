PORTVILLE — Fundraising group Friends of Portville has announced donations to the Village of Portville Band Stand Restoration Project and the Portville Historical and Preservation Society Museum.
First, the village of Portville received a donation for restoration of the band stand in Pioneer Park on North Main Street. Mayor Anthony Evans has indicated the band stand, a Portville
landmark since 1938, needs funding to restore the decaying pillars.
The band stand has been used for musical performances, beginning with marching bands and concert bands under the direction of beloved music teacher Philip Skeps. The band stand is a popular venue today for weddings and other celebrations, and “Music in the Park,” musical entertainment enjoyed by the community Wednesdays during the summer months.
The Friends’ funds were shared by the Portville Historical and Preservation Society to be used toward their museum. The society will reopen its traditional Thursday office hours May 5, but no longer at the 17 Maple Avenue address.
The society has been relocating their complete collection and office space to 1301 Portville-Obi Road, where the museum will include the 1850s farmhouse and 1864 one-room schoolhouse. The two properties, as well as the old Grange on the other corner still under renovation, were donated by Col. Charles O. Eshelman for the benefit of preserving Portville’s history.
“The money will be used to complete the third porch entry project that allows ADA compliant access for wheelchairs and other mobility challenged visitors,” said Cindy Keeley, society president. “We want everyone to be able to enjoy our buildings and see the museum with its interesting contents. The front school entrance was designed with a graded ramp in 2014 to meet these needs.”
The museum will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays starting May 5.
The Friends of Portville originated as the Covered Bridge Project when Chuck Lucas envisioned a covered bridge over Dodges Creek near Lyman Baker Park.
“He did considerable fundraising toward this goal,” said Bob Fischer, current president of the Friends.
When the Friends started looking at the specific engineering required to build the covered bridge, Fischer said it became apparent the span was not long enough to meet the height requirements for larger vehicles, not to mention the maintenance of the bridge long term by the town and village, NYDOT and the DEC.
“Even if we could have made it work with all the red tape, our inability to raise enough money made the whole concept impossible,” he said.
The group decided to put the money to use in other ways that will still serve the community. They completed these donations on March 31.