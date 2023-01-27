OLEAN — Looking for a way to dodge the winter blahs and support a good cause at the same time?
Tickets are now available for FeBREWary, the annual beer-tasting event sponsored by Friends of the Olean Library. FeBREWary will be 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at the library.
Treat yourself to great food and beer, basket raffles, live music and a great night out. Help the Friends provide resources for library programs, equipment and circulating materials.
Tickets are available at the library circulation desk. Cost is $20 for one, $35 for two and $10 for a designated driver. The $20 tickets are also available online via Eventbrite.