Friends of ASP continue renovations at historic Red House sawmill

RED HOUSE — Thanks to another grant, the Friends of Allegany State Park (FOASP) will be able to continue renovations on the park’s historic Red House sawmill.
FOASP was awarded a $10,399 matching grant from the Environmental Protection Fund’s Park and Trail Partnership Grants program for their “Save the Red House Sawmill” project. Paul Crawford, FOASP president, said the group has pledged a 15-percent match and will have to raise an additional $1,835.12, bringing the total project cost to $12,234.
Crawford said the funds will be used to replace interior wall board, the purchase of 15 informational kiosks for self-guided tours, a stand and a large screen TV to show mill video footage.
The official announcement made July 31 by Governor Andrew Cuomo said the grant is one of 29 awards totaling $900,000 for organizations dedicated to the stewardship and promotion of New York’s state parks and historic sites, trails and public lands.
“It’s inspiring to see the transformational effect of the Park and Trail Partnership Grants and how they are enhancing the ability of Friends groups to make an even greater contribution to the stewardship of New York’s great outdoor spaces,” said Robin Dropkin, Parks & Trails New York executive director. “These grant funds will enable groups to leverage more private and federal funding, marshal more volunteer power, and augment the state’s historic investment in parks, trails and other public outdoor places.”
The goal is for the historic Red House sawmill to be repaired so it can offer interpretive tours to the public. The mill is hoped to be a future destination for visitors to learn about its history and how lumber was processed long ago at the park.
Located off ASP Route 1, the sawmill began operations in 1947, replacing the previous park mill once located on Stoddard Creek. According to park staff, the mill is one of very few steam-powered sawmills that are still relatively intact. It included a cement-lined log pond heated by a steam engine that allowed logs to be cleaned before processing during the cold winter months.
In past years, the mill was originally operated on a limited basis to help fill some of the in-house needs for lumber to repair and maintain the many buildings and structures in the Allegany Region, especially with Allegany State Park being New York’s largest state park.
The mill was shuttered in 1997 and sat untouched until 2016. In cooperation with park management, the Friends group and other volunteers took on the task of gutting the old mill in August 2019.
Before park employees and volunteers were allowed inside, years of excrement from porcupines, raccoons, bats and other vermin inhabiting the building had to be professionally removed to make it safe.
Once inside, they discovered the wildlife had chewed up floorboards, wall boards and had even climbed the walls to chew other areas. Crawford said every room had extensive damage and probably over two-thirds of the boards had to be replaced. He said once the excrement was removed and the building sanitized, park employees began making interior and structural repairs.
Although there is still much more to do, Crawford said FOASP hopes to complete the building’s replacement lining and have the kiosks in place for a soft opening of the sawmill during the park’s 100th anniversary in 2021.
“These grant funds have been a major asset in the completion of this historic project,” he said. “Combined with fundraisers by the Friends of Allegany and the great efforts during renovation work days by our volunteer members, we hope to open the sawmill soon as another outstanding destination point in our wonderful park.”
FOASP holds an annual “Save the Red House Sawmill Raffle” to help raise the additional matching funds. Now in its fifth year, the raffle is currently underway until Sept. 20.
The grand prize is a weeklong stay at a Bova Cottage, courtesy of Allegany Partners, LLC. Three runner-up prizes include a $50 gift certificate to use at the park’s gift shops or stores, a $50 Marino’s Pizzeria gift certificate, and an all-day kayak rental for two on Red House Lake, all courtesy of J-Con Concessions.
Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and will be available at the Red House Gift Shop and Quaker General Store. The drawing will be held Sept. 26. FOASP wishes to thank Allegany Partners LLC, J-Con Concessions and Marino’s Pizzeria for their generous donations.
“We’ve raised over $10,000 with the raffles and this is the second of two $10,000 grants from Parks & Trails NY,” Crawford said.
To learn more about opportunities to donate to this historic project, raffle inquiries and how to help or join the FOASP, visit them at friendsofallegany.com.
