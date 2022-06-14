Friends of ASP awarded $23K grant to replace Red House sawmill roof

RED HOUSE — Friends of Allegany State Park Inc. has been awarded a $23,400 matching grant from the Environmental Protection Fund’s Park and Trail Partnership Grants program to replace the roof on the historic Red House sawmill.
The grant is one of 30 awards totaling $900,000 for organizations dedicated to the stewardship and promotion of New York State’s parks and historic sites, trails and public lands. The grants will be matched with private and local funding and will support projects to strengthen Friends groups and enhance public access and recreational opportunities.
The Friends group is required to raise an additional $2,600 in matching funds for a total of $26,000.
“With more and more people discovering the outdoors and visitation to our parks, trails and public lands soaring, the need for strong public partnerships has never been greater,” said Robin Dropkin, executive director for Parks & Trails New York. “The Park and Trail Partnership Grants help bolster the role of Friends groups in these vital partnerships.”
Paul Crawford, president of Friends, said this grant will provide another vital stepping stone in the completion of the project and help solve another piece of the park’s Master Plan. With the eventual opening of the sawmill, the Friends will also have completed a part of its mission to work with New York to promote, preserve and maintain Allegany State Park.
This is the Friends third grant from Parks and Trails New York. Crawford said the new steel roof for the sawmill will be installed by The House of Steel in Springville, but no date has been set for the project to begin.
The Friends was asked by park management to take on the restoration of one of its historic treasures in 2015. Since the spring of 2016, Friends has collectively done a clean-up of the area — including gutting its porcupine-damaged interior — and written two other grants provided by Parks and Trails New York to provide rodent remediation and exclusion, as well as new interior components and informational kiosks.
“Our goal is to bring this historic treasure up to standards to use as a destination point for the park’s patrons,” Crawford said. “In addition to being a new destination for campers, we hope it will draw new interest to the park for the many steam-power and history enthusiasts in the region.”
Upon the sawmill’s completion, park visitors will have the opportunity to learn how lumber was processed long ago. Located off ASP Route 1, the sawmill began operations in 1947, replacing the previous park mill once located on Stoddard Creek.
The mill was shuttered in 1997 and sat untouched since. The 2009 Allegany State Park Master Plan recommended this rare steam-powered sawmill be stabilized and preserved. It continued: “given the importance of the lumber industry in the growth of the area in and around ASP, interpretation of the sawmill serves an important function in the education about this history.”
According to park staff, the sawmill is one of few steam-powered sawmills still relatively intact. It included a log pond heated by a steam engine that allowed logs to be cleaned before processing during the cold winter months. The mill originally operated on a limited basis to help fill some in-house needs for lumber to repair and maintain the many buildings and structures in the Allegany Region, especially with Allegany State Park being New York’s largest state park.
Once completed, the mill will be an addition to the Friends’ interpretive program giving patrons the opportunity to learn more about the rich history of the park.
The Friends of Allegany State Park raises money for the sawmill project through its “Save the Red House Sawmill” Raffle. Now in its seventh year, the fundraiser helps cover the cost of renovations of this historic steam-powered sawmill.
Crawford said Friends has raised nearly $20,000 through the annual raffle and continued private donations. He said the annual raffle begins around May or June each year, but people can donate to the raffle all year long through the group’s website, friendsofallegany.com. Raffle drawings are held in September.
For more information, visit friendsofallegany.com.