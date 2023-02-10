Friday morning fire leaves sole duplex occupant displaced

OLEAN — The single occupant of a city residence is OK but displaced following a structure fire early Friday.
Olean firefighters were called to the scene at 1:20 a.m. Friday to 118 Orleans Ave. for a reported structure fire. Arriving three minutes later, firefighters reported flames showing from the west side of the two-family duplex along with smoke coming from the roof.
Crews entered through the front for a search and rescue while using a 1¾ hose line to extinguish the fire at the southwest end of the structure. The fire was under control with a primary search of the occupied apartment completed within seven minutes.
The solo occupant was evaluated and treated on scene by EMS but refused transport to the hospital. The occupant was displaced and is being attended to by the Red Cross.
According to Cattaraugus County property records, the property is owned by Carmen Degiglio of Olean. The circa 1975 two-story house is assessed at $55,900.
The city fire department responded with two engines and an ambulance. Westons Mills, Allegany and Portville departments assisted with coverage and scene support.
The exact cause of the fire was still under investigation by the City of Olean Fire Investigation Team. Olean firefighters commend the tenant and landlord of the property for having functioning smoke detectors, which alerted the occupant while he was asleep.
The department reminds property owners and residents to check their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure that they are functioning.
(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)