Friday morning fire leaves sole duplex occupant displaced

Olean firefighters extinguished a structure fire early Friday morning on Orleans Avenue, but the sole occupant of the burning duplex has been displaced.

OLEAN — The single occupant of a city residence is OK but displaced following a structure fire early Friday.

Olean firefighters were called to the scene at 1:20 a.m. Friday to 118 Orleans Ave. for a reported structure fire. Arriving three minutes later, firefighters reported flames showing from the west side of the two-family duplex along with smoke coming from the roof.

