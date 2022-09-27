ALLEGANY — The Cattaraugus County Department of Public Works will host a free household hazardous waste disposal day Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Allegany Highway Barn, 3108 Seventh St., Allegany.
Registration is required by Friday by going online to: https://www.CattCo.org/HHW2022, or call the Refuse Division at (716) 938-9121 or toll free at 1-800-248-7719 Ext. 2418.
The list of household hazardous wastes include items from the home like oven cleaners, drain openers, degreasers, household cleaners, mercury thermometers, disinfectants and nail polish remover.
From the garage: oil-based paint, paint thinner, brake fluid, antifreeze, gasoline, carburetor cleaner, adhesives, varnish stripper, car wax and solvents.
Other miscellaneous products that will; be acceptd include: insecticides, roofing tar, driveway sealer, rodent poisons, weed killers, wood preservatives, pool chemicals, mothballs, septic tank cleaners and lawn chemicals.