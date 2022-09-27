ALLEGANY — The Cattaraugus County Department of Public Works will host a free household hazardous waste disposal day Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Allegany Highway Barn, 3108 Seventh St., Allegany.

Registration is required by Friday by going online to: https://www.CattCo.org/HHW2022, or call the Refuse Division at (716) 938-9121 or toll free at 1-800-248-7719 Ext. 2418.

 

