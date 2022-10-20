Free ‘Meat Your Farmer’ event planned for Ellicottville

ELLICOTTVILLE — If you have ever wondered where your meat comes from or are looking to reduce the steps between the farm and your freezer, a new event hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension this November will have the answers.
“Meet Your Farmer” will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County, 28 Parkside Drive in Ellicottville.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet local livestock farmers who sell the meat they raise and participate in a free tasting of dishes prepared to feature locally produced beef, pork, lamb, goat, and chicken. Farmers will have booths at the event with individual cuts and bulk meat available for sale.
In addition to the pop-up farmer’s market and meat tasting, farmers and extension specialists will share information about bulk ordering meat, how to fill out meat cut sheets, how to utilize the website Meat Suite to find local farms and trends in the meat industry. A panel of farmers will be available as part of this discussion.
This year, CCE is hosting a raffle for a series of gift certificates donated by the events’ participating farms. Every attendee will receive one ticket, with additional tickets available for purchase. Participants need to be present to win. The drawing will be held following the short educational session on bulk meat purchasing described above.
This event is co-hosted by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County and the Cornell Cooperative Extension SWNY Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Program. Sponsors include Cornell Meat Suite Program, the New York Beef Council and the New York Pork Producers Association.
Reservations are appreciated, but not required. Contact Amy Barkley at (716) 640-0844 or amb544@cornell.edu. Please make a reservation with the number planning to attend. Reservations are requested within a week of the event to accurately plan for the amount of meat to prepare for tasting.
