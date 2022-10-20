Free ‘Meat Your Farmer’ event planned for Ellicottville

Join local farmers and Cornell Cooperative Extension to learn about bulk meat purchasing, taste locally produced and prepared meat dishes at a “Meat Your Farmer” event in Ellicottville.

 Photo provided

ELLICOTTVILLE — If you have ever wondered where your meat comes from or are looking to reduce the steps between the farm and your freezer, a new event hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension this November will have the answers.

“Meet Your Farmer” will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County, 28 Parkside Drive in Ellicottville.

