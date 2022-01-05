Need a new mask? There’s some available.
Tens of thousands of KN95 face masks have been received in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties from the state, officials reported.
While not all distribution plans have been finalized, city of Olean officials announced their 2,000-mask shipment will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Mayor Bill Aiello said masks will be made available at the city clerk’s office and the police station at the Olean Municipal Building; Central Fire Station; and the Olean Senior Center and William O. Smith Recreation Center. Masks will be available during business hours of those sites, with the police station manned 24 hours a day.
“I think it’s a nice thing to do, to help people out with better masks,” Aiello said, noting the masks are those recommended by state and federal health authorities as being the most effective at containing the spread of COVID-19.
Aiello noted some masks have been sent to the Olean Housing Authority and the Olean Public Library for distribution to their patrons. Organizations like churches and community groups interested in helping distribute masks should call the mayor’s office at 376-5615 to reserve a supply.
The mayor said there may be more masks distributed, but it is unknown if or when that would happen. The intention is to limit the number of masks going out to one per immediate family member of whoever is picking them up until the demand is met or the supply is exhausted.
“We’ll probably refrain from giving them a dozen or so,” Aiello said.
Cattaraugus County officials announced the shipment to Olean is part of the county’s plan to provide masks to the municipalities in the county, in addition to distributions to food pantries, as well as to the Ellicottville and Olean chambers of commerce, and the county Department of Economic Development for distribution to businesses. All the masks were provided at no cost to the county and must be provided to the public free of charge.
Allegany County announced plans Wednesday to distribute masks at pickup sites around the county.
Masks, as well as hand sanitizer and alcohol wipes, are to be distributed. County Department of Health officials also noted that COVID at-home test kits will be made available at a later date.
Masks were distributed Wednesday in Houghton and Canaseraga for nearby towns.
On Saturday, residents of the towns of Alfred, Andover, Almond, Ward and West Almond may pick up masks from 9-11 a.m. at the A.E. Crandall Fire Co., 4 S. Main St., Alfred.
On Jan. 12, distributions are set for 4-6 p.m. at the Birdsall Fire Company, the Canaseraga Fire Company, and the Cuba Town Hall.
Future distributions will be announced for towns in the southern part of the county. For more information, visit the county’s website at www.alleganyco.com.