ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul encouraged New Yorkers to take advantage of the year's second Free Fishing Weekend on June 24-25, when New York State waives the requirement for a freshwater fishing license.
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said, "Seasoned anglers know New York offers some of the world's best fishing and Free Fishing Days are the perfect time to introduce these tremendous recreational opportunities to family, friends, and visitors. New York continues to make it easier than ever for residents and visitors to come out and experience all our waters have to offer."
New York's Free Fishing Days program began in 1991 to give those who might not fish the chance to try the rewarding sport at no cost and learn about a new hobby. This no-cost opportunity also encourages people to support the management of the State's freshwater fisheries by purchasing a New York state fishing license.
Additional Free Fishing Days in 2023 include National Hunting and Fishing Day on Sept. 23 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11. During these designated Free Fishing Days, residents and non-residents are permitted to fish in freshwater for free without a fishing license.
Free fishing day participants are reminded that although the requirement for a freshwater fishing license is waived during Free Fishing Days, all other fishing regulations remain in effect.
BASS SEASON OPEN
The open, or harvest, season for largemouth and smallmouth bass, collectively known as black bass, got underway this week and runs through Nov. 30.
For most of the state, a catch-and-release season exists from Dec. 1 through June 14. Special fishing regulations exist for some waters, so anglers should check the current fishing regulations before heading out to fish.
Many New York waters consistently rank among the best bass angling destinations in the country. In September 2022, Bassmaster Magazine ranked the St. Lawrence River (Thousand Islands) as the best bass "lake" in the nation, with Lake Erie/Upper Niagara River coming in at No. 8.
Other New York waters that made their list of the top 100 bass waters included Lake Champlain and Cayuga, Oneida, and Chautauqua lakes. All of these waters provide the opportunity to catch trophy bass, but anglers don’t have to venture far from home to catch New York's top sportfish.