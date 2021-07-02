LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society will sponsor a free fireworks show at the county fairgrounds Saturday at 9:30 p.m.
Freedom Daze was canceled this year, but the County Fair Board decided to go ahead with fireworks, according to Secretary Nell Fellows.
The truck pull and demolition derby originally planned for Freedom Daze have been moved to Labor Day weekend.
OTHER LOCAL FIREWORKS displays include:
Friday
- Ellicottville Championship Rodeo, gates open at 5 p.m., events begin at 7 p.m. Fireworks at conclusion.
- St. Marys Area High School, dusk
- Freedom Fest, Bradford Alliance Church, 7-8:30 p.m.
Saturday
- Austin Area School District, Austin, Pa. Concessions open at 5 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.
- Cuba Lake Cottage Owners’ Association, Cuba Lake. 10 p.m., fireworks.
- Ellicottville Championship Rodeo, gates open at 5 p.m., events begin at 7 p.m. Fireworks at conclusion.
- Galeton fireworks, Centertown Park. 10 p.m.
- Majestic Trails park, Smethport. Dusk. DJ music 7-11 p.m.
- Port Allegany, 9:30 p.m. Port Allegany Veterans Memorial
- Fox Township Community Park, Kersey, dusk
- Weekend in the Wilds, Cameron County High School, Emporium, dusk
- Ives Run Recreation Area, Tioga, dusk
Sunday
- Andover Fourth of July celebration. 4 p.m., parade. Food vendors at Legion Park. Bands Off the Wagon and Long Shot to play. Fireworks at dusk.
- Ellicottville Summer Music Festival. Buffalo Philharmonic concert with fireworks at conclusion. 8 p.m.
- Seneca Allegany Casino, Salamanca. 9:30 p.m.
- Taylor Memorial Park, Brockway, 9:45 p.m.