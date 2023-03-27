ALBANY — The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance on Monday reminded taxpayers that Free File software options can make filing federal and state income tax returns fast and free for qualifying New Yorkers.
The Tax Department partners with the Free File Alliance to save eligible taxpayers the cost of buying tax software or hiring a tax preparer.
“Many New Yorkers are eligible to electronically prepare and file their taxes online using brand-name software through Free File,” said New York State Department of Taxation and Finance Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller. “As the April 18 tax filing deadline approaches, we encourage eligible taxpayers to take advantage of this free software to quickly and easily e-file their tax returns.”
You may be eligible for Free File if:
- your federal adjusted gross income (AGI) for 2022 was $41,000 or less, regardless of your age; or
- you are 57 years old or younger with a federal adjusted gross income of $60,000 or less; or
- your federal adjusted gross income was $73,000 or less and you served as Active Duty Military (including as a Reservist and or member of the National Guard).
Visit www.tax.ny.gov/pit/efile to ensure you’re not charged a fee. Information about Free File is available in multiple languages, including Spanish, Chinese, Russian, Bengali, Haitian Creole, Korean, Yiddish, Italian, Arabic and Polish.
If you do not qualify to use one of New York’s Free File software providers, you still have choices. See Other e-file options on the Tax Department website to learn more.