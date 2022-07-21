CUBA — Cuba First Baptist Church will coordinate a school supply/backpack program to help out the parents and caregivers in the Cuba-Rushford Central School District.
This free school supply distribution to those elementary students in Pre-K to grade 5 will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9-11 a.m. at the Cuba First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
The program will provide the basic items requested for the kids, plus a sturdy backpack and a few other supplies. Children with their parent/caregiver should also bring their supply list so they can pick up the composition/spiral notebooks and plastic or soft pencil cases if needed.
Cuba First Baptist officials said they look forward to assisting the area children as they return to school at Cuba-Rushford Elementary.
“Raising a family in today’s world is challenging to say the least It takes a village to raise a child,” a church press release stated. “CFB hopes that the whole community is up to the task.”
Call (585) 968-1531 with any questions or to set up an appointment for pick-up. Leave a message if necessary. Arrive at your assigned time on Aug. 13. Bring child’s supply list from their 2022-23 teacher to pick up additional items if available.
Anyone interested in supporting the school supply program can do so by sending checks made payable to Cuba First Baptist with “school supplies” in the memo line. Donations can be dropped off at the church Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or mailed to the church, 17 South St., Cuba, NY Considering 2022 prices, each backpack and contents will cost about $50.
