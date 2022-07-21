Cuba-Rushford Elementary School

Cuba-Rushford Elementary School

 File photo

CUBA — Cuba First Baptist Church will coordinate a school supply/backpack program to help out the parents and caregivers in the Cuba-Rushford Central School District.

This free school supply distribution to those elementary students in Pre-K to grade 5 will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9-11 a.m. at the Cuba First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

