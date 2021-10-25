OLEAN — In recognition of Veterans Day, Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country. Now in its seventh year, the Day of Service provides much-needed dental care for veterans at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.
Millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year, and veterans are no exception. In fact, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they’re 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a prisoner of war.
The participating office in Olean is located at 3018 N. Union St.
Veterans can call (844) 277-3646 to schedule an appointment. Advance appointments are required.