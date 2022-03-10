Free COVID-19 tests available at Olean library
OLEAN — The Olean Public Library is a distribution location for free COVID-19 tests available to community members while supplies last.
Two packages of four tests total are available per person. If you are having symptoms or believe you were recently exposed, please have someone else pick up kits for you.
The city of Olean received a shipment of COVID-19 Antigen home tests from Cattaraugus County earlier this week. They’re available at the municipal building in the clerk’s office.