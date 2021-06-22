As of Monday, a Cattaraugus County site remained in play as a new site for a $500 million Great Lakes Cheese plant.
Great Lakes Cheese and Jason Schwab of Freedom, owner of the site along Route 16 in the towns of Franklinville and Farmersville, submitted a joint application for tax breaks to the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency over the weekend.
Great Lakes recently turned away from a 200-acre site in Belvidere for the plant that would replace its existing Cuba plant, but renewed its search after resistance to eminent domain proceedings and a lack of utilities slowed the project.
Great Lakes, which employs 230 at the Cuba plant, plans to add more than 200 new employees one the new plant is in operation.
The company is considering another Allegany County site, but has not ruled out the Franklinville/Farmersville site in Cattaraugus County, said Corey Wiktor, Cattaraugus County IDA executive director.
“The company and landowner plan to meet with local town officials this week,” Wiktor said.
The IDA board of directors will hold a special meeting Thursday at 11 a.m. at its Ellicottville offices to consider the application from Great Lakes and Schwab Land Holdings LLC.
The IDA is expected to offer to pay geotechnical studies and soil borings to help determine the suitability of the soils on the site.
“This will kick off a formal step to allow us to inject our resources into the project,” Wiktor explained. “We are still focused on making sure the site works for the company.
“Allegany County did everything they could for this very unique project,” he added. “Hopefully, if it’s not in Allegany County, we will have a site ready to go in Cattaraugus County.”
Great Lakes Cheese is committed to keeping its workforce in the area, Wiktor said. The Franklinville site is close enough to Cuba that it will be able to retain its employees.
Farmers in the region will have the opportunity to sell more milk to the company, which he said will need several million gallons a day for its operations.
Following the Thursday meeting, the IDA will meet with state Sen. George Borrello, Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and local town board officials to discuss the project.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity for development in the Southern Tier,” Wiktor said.